2 days ago

Women to Watch 2023: Cheryl Pan, BlueCurrent Group

Pan’s vision is to make BlueCurrent a purpose-driven, progressive agency brand that creates impact using the power of communications.

Cheryl Pan

Senior vice president & partner, general manager, Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area 
BlueCurrent Group
Hong Kong SAR

In her 11 years at BlueCurrent Hong Kong, an Omnicom Group agency that she joined as an intern, Cheryl Pan has been promoted nine times to become the first female general manager in the company’s history, overseeing two offices. 

In the midst of COVID’s challenges, Pan completed the company’s transition into a full-service agency, rapidly reconfiguring the team into four key pillars: Media and platforms; brand marketing; creative and production; and, the Greater Bay Area. A forward thinker, Pan recognised the transformative role of communications in China’s Greater Bay Area and set up a new office in Guangzhou as a bridge for cross-boundary brands.

Pan spearheaded the development of on-demand capabilities around talent strategy, digital transformation, social media innovation, authentic storytelling and stakeholder engagement. Leading via an agile hub model that ensures efficiency and alignment across markets, she managed to secure mulitple new clients in key sectors such as B2B/B2C tech, lifestyle, healthcare and manufacturing, seeing the agency’s leading clients increase budgets and expand scope.

As a DE&I advocate in the firm, Pan has built a highly collaborative and inclusive culture across the two offices through training programs, cultural ambassador initiatives and cross-border activities. 

A highly sought-after mentor in the industry, Pan continues to uplift others as she rises through the ranks. Throughout the years, she has a positive impact on hundreds of professionals, fresh talents, women and youth locally and regionally, through her various engagements in the industry associations, NGOs and academic institutions. 

She continues to lead by example, with a focus on change, elevating diversity, nurturing talent, and uplifting others with a vision of the power of communications to make a positive impact.

 
