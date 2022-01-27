Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Cheryl Pan, BlueCurrent Group

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA

30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in

marketing and communications across Greater China.

Cheryl Pan

Vice president

BlueCurrent Group

Hong Kong

Cheryl Pan started her career at BlueCurrent Hong Kong as an intern while still pursuing her Masters’ degree in corporate communications. Since then, her career development has been meteoric. Pan earned her seat in the agency leadership team within six years, and quickly moved up the ranks with seven promotions in nine years to her current role as vice president.

Today, with her strong growth mindset and stellar capability in leading new business development, Pan is a significant revenue driver for the agency. Since the pandemic began, despite all the challenges, Pan closed deals including new clients, projects and extensions worth HK$16 million (US$2 million).

In the past 12 months alone, Pan has secured revenues of HK$8 million, contributing to consistent agency growth, making 2021 the agency’s best year yet. Given her success, Pan is actively building the agency's international/China business. This includes helping Chinese brands go global and supporting the expansion of international brands in Greater China, opening up new revenue streams. She has already led notable wins for some of the biggest names across multiple sectors.

As a leader, Pan is equally driven and with a “lead by inspiration” philosophy, she is always encouraging and doing her best to elevate others around her. Pan has coached over 35 interns and junior team members, as well as being a mentor to postgraduate communications students at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, preparing them for communications roles after graduation.

As a firm believer in the power of communications to create social impact and passionately, Pan devotes her time and expertise to worthwhile community support, including advising young people on using digital marketing for fundraising to improve medical care for tens of thousands of ill newborns in rural China, and empowering young women to pursue career dreams by sharing insights into communications. Currently, she is a mentor on the fourth Sustainable Communications Programme run by Asia-Pacific Association of Communication Directors, advising students on strategizing Barnabas’ communications efforts to reintegrate female drug abusers into the community.