Women to Watch 2021: Jerone Larson, VCCP

Jerone Larson leads VCCP Singapore’s fledgling B2B offering and has driven business innovation, bottom-line growth and the establishment of a DEI team all within seven months of joining.

Women to Watch 2021: Jerone Larson, VCCP
Jerone Larson

B2B lead and business director
VCCP
Singapore

Jerone Larson grew up in Manila and Singapore but began her advertising career in New York at Grey and then McCann. She joined Doremus New York in 2016, where she flew up the ranks, leading campaigns for clients such as Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Akamai Technologies, National Instruments and Shell. She was quickly recognised as one of Omnicom's rising stars globally. 

In January, Larson was lured back to Singapore to join VCCP to start its B2B offering across APAC, and has already made a “massive impact” to the business’ work, culture, profile and bottom line, according to Singapore CEO Craig Mapleston. She is described as having a “pioneering spirit”. In a short amount of time she has consolidated VCCP’s B2B offering across its sister agencies under VCCP Business, co-created its global positioning and grown it into a significant revenue contributor—by both expanding its scope of work with existing clients and participating in global pitches. 

She is described as an approachable, open-minded and collaborative leader, and has fostered an agile team that is key to such a young agency. She has established stronger ties with VCCP Partnership agencies to provide clients with the best teams and solutions based on their business needs, from engaging data and analytics specialists in India, to utilising influencer consultants in London to building a team of technical writers in key global hubs.

In addition to launching a new business service at VCCP Singapore, delivering client briefs and growing her team, Larson also dedicates time to contributing to internal initiatives and the industry. She helped to create VCCP’s proprietary research tool called Codex, which uses both data intelligence and emotional intelligence to help clients understand their audience personas, decision journeys, perceptions and behaviours. She leads VCCP Singapore’s DEI team, creating a strategy and training programme for the rest of the agency. And she contributes thought leadership to the industry, including a Crash Course for Campaign Asia-Pacific on How to create an effective B2B strategy. All of this culminated in Larson’s promotion at VCCP Singapore after just six months.

