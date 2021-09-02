Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch 2021: Sally Kissane, Ogilvy

An Ogilvy purist through and through, Kissane painstakingly paved the path to a stellar 2020 performance for the WPP network.

Women to Watch 2021: Sally Kissane, Ogilvy
Sally Kissane

CEO
Ogilvy
Australia

Spending almost her entire 20-odd-years career in the Ogilvy network, some might say that Sally Kissane bleeds Ogilvy red. Starting off at OgilvyOne Sydney as an account executive in the late '80s, Kissane has since led teams in both Australia and New York across direct marketing & CRM, digital, PR, and advertising, making her one of the industry’s most well-rounded leaders. In March of this year, Kissane was appointed Ogilvy Australia’s first-ever woman CEO.

With Kissane at the helm, Ogilvy has achieved a spread of big work, from big clients, gaining big results. KFC Australia grew its brand by 7.5% in 2020, which was 74% more than market leading competitor. It also helped American Express achieve a 60% uplift in card member spend and has been a driving force behind Cadbury’s No. 1 brand power ranking. Under Kissane's leadership, Ogilvy has also won more than 100 awards over the past year alone. This includes being named Australia’s most effective agency at the APAC Effies 2020.

Despite the inevitable impact of Covid, 2019-2020 was a golden period in the history of Ogilvy Sydney under Kissane's leadership as the agency delivered one of its highest performing years on record. Kissane has also been instrumental in driving Ogilvy’s next chapter, introducing the Ogilvy Network AUNZ, which brings together over 531 connected specialists functioning as one to deliver impact and growth for clients.

Beyond her proven track record leading successful client engagements, Kissane's achievements also include improving the wider advertising industry, from developing junior talent through Ogilvy’s Goliath Graduate program, to holding agencies accountable on diversity and inclusion through initiatives such as Changing the Face, which is aimed at getting more women into creative departments.

Above all, Kissane doesn’t just work to make Ogilvy a better company—she works hard to make the entire industry better. Although a quiet achiever who isn‘t one for self-promotion, the impact and success Kissane has had in achieving her ambition of making Ogilvy and the industry better speaks for itself.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

