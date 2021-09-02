Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch 2021: June Oh, MediaMath

Oh is one to go above and beyond in every task she takes on, whether it’s hiring and training an entirely new team, or advocating for women in tech and media.

Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

June Oh

Senior regional director, business development, APAC
MediaMath
Singapore

Born in Korea and educated in the US, June Oh built her foundations at Indeed.com in Texas and Carat in New York. After learning how Asian tech companies like Didi and Tencent were disrupting legacy industries during her studies at Columbia Business School, Oh took a leap of faith, moving from MediaMath New York to Tokyo to help restructure and grow the struggling Japan office. To Oh, Asia was once again on its way to becoming the next big market, and she wanted to be a part of it. 

Leading the MediaMath team in Asia, Oh was soon motivated by seeing how her work positively impacted the region’s growth, doubling revenue in the first year with no additional headcount. After successfully hiring and training a new client services team in Japan, Oh took on Korea to do the same, turning the market around, and growing revenue by nearly 90% within one year. This paved a new career path for Oh to move to Singapore to oversee the wider APAC region.

In just six years, Oh has risen through the ranks to reach director level. It’s little wonder that perseverance is often the word used to describe her. Focused on solving problems, she does everything in her control to deliver what’s best for her clients; she even learned Japanese during her two-year stint in Tokyo, despite it being a temporary assignment with no requirement to speak the language.

A dedicated leader, Oh has effectively managed diverse groups of teams across seniority, tenure, and ethnicity in New York, Japan, Korea and Singapore, all the while actively speaking up for diversity and inclusion within and outside of MediaMath. A strong advocate for women in tech and media, Oh has hosted several group discussions and has mentored and coached women throughout her career.

Oh has successfully led some of MediaMath’s most complicated accounts and pitched and won some of the largest and most complex, enterprise-level deals in Asia. As she continues to rise through the ranks, she hopes that every glass ceiling she breaks makes it easier for her women successors to follow her path, just as her mentors have done before her.

