Mediamath's Zachary King to depart
Nov 28, 2019
Staff Reporters

Mediamath's Zachary King to depart

King is heading back to Australia after four years leading the programmatic firm's Asia business.

Fixing programmatic: 'We’re doing the hard stuff now'
Aug 22, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Fixing programmatic: 'We’re doing the hard stuff now'

MediaMath CEO Joe Zawadzki explains why a fully accountable, addressable digital supply chain still eludes advertisers, requiring builders focused on end goals, not exit strategies.

Beyond a buzzword: How blockchain is making its mark on adtech
Mar 14, 2019
Zachary King

Beyond a buzzword: How blockchain is making its mark on adtech

Blockchain is expected to move from theory into practice by making the programmatic supply chain more transparent in short order.

MediaMath’s open strategy in Asia
Dec 20, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

MediaMath’s open strategy in Asia

MediaMath is staking its reputation as an advocate for programmatic transparency to win Asian customers while looking to IBM to help gain an edge.

First-price auctions can bring some much-needed trust
Dec 11, 2018
Zachary King

First-price auctions can bring some much-needed trust

MediaMath's Asia VP argues first-price bidding can help break the 'prisoner's dilemma' advertisers currently face in programmatic auction dynamics.

