mediamath
Mediamath's Zachary King to depart
King is heading back to Australia after four years leading the programmatic firm's Asia business.
Budgets not buckets: rethinking media spend
The proliferation of new media platforms offers marketers more ways than ever to reach audiences. Emerging channels such as connected TV, digital OOH and audio are all growing rapidly, but how should marketers be budgeting for them?
Fixing programmatic: 'We’re doing the hard stuff now'
MediaMath CEO Joe Zawadzki explains why a fully accountable, addressable digital supply chain still eludes advertisers, requiring builders focused on end goals, not exit strategies.
Beyond a buzzword: How blockchain is making its mark on adtech
Blockchain is expected to move from theory into practice by making the programmatic supply chain more transparent in short order.
MediaMath’s open strategy in Asia
MediaMath is staking its reputation as an advocate for programmatic transparency to win Asian customers while looking to IBM to help gain an edge.
First-price auctions can bring some much-needed trust
MediaMath's Asia VP argues first-price bidding can help break the 'prisoner's dilemma' advertisers currently face in programmatic auction dynamics.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins