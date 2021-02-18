Advertising Digital Media News
Jessica Goodfellow
14 hours ago

PubMatic and MediaMath team up on supply chain transparency in SEA

Partnership will bring Southeast Asian publisher inventory into the Source ecosystem, and forms part of MediaMath's goal to make its transparent, accountable supply chain ubiquitous in the open web.

MediaMath is partnering with supply-side platform PubMatic to roll out its Source supply chain transparency ecosystem to Southeast Asia.

The demand-side platform announced Source in October 2019, in which it pledged to develop a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned digital media supply chain by the end of 2020. 

The infrastructure was designed to "right the wrongs of a digital advertising industry" when it comes to transparency and privacy, according to MediaMath chief product officer Anudit Vikram. Having achieved this, in December 2020 it made Source globally available to partners and advertisers.

With today's partnership, PubMatic will bring its roster of premium publishers in Southeast Asia—such as KLY, Detik.com, Line, ABS-CBN, Sanook and Kompas Gramedia—into the Source ecosystem. PubMatic's publisher partners cover display, mobile, and CTV inventory.

MediaMath GM of EMEA and APAC, Viktor Zawadzki, said partnerships such as this "are critical" to building Source's momentum. 

"This partnership makes PubMatic’s high-quality ad supply available to MediaMath’s buyers and moves us a step closer to achieving our goal in APAC," Zawadzki said. "We are looking forward to working together to pave the way for a safe, trustworthy and aligned ecosystem."

PubMatic VP of advertiser solutions Sudipto Das said: "At a time when focus is honed in on making ad spend and content investment work smarter and harder, this partnership intends to help us grow the addressable pool of marketer spend in the programmatic channel."

