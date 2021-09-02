Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch 2021: Nickie Scriven, Zenith

Scriven’s people-first approach paid off handsomely for the agency, leading to significant growth in revenue and a diverse and high-performing staff.

Women to Watch 2021: Nickie Scriven, Zenith
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Nickie Scriven

CEO
Zenith
Australia

With a background across all sides of the industry—marketing, advertising and media—Nickie Scriven brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her role as CEO of Zenith Australia, and it has proven to be transformative. Before moving into agency leadership, Scriven spent eight years on the client side, holding marketing leadership roles for the likes of AustralianSuper and NAB as well as running her own consultancy. She also spent six and a half years with News Corp as group sales director.

Joining as managing director of Zenith Melbourne in October 2014, within two years Scriven was promoted to Australia CEO. She has built not only an exceptionally high-performing team, but also an enviable culture, and she has been instrumental in contributing to global account wins including Disney and TikTok. Plus, in the last three years she has achieved consecutive YOY double-digit revenue and billings growth.

In a year where many agencies shrunk in billings, revenue and people, Zenith continued to grow and thrive. In fact, the global pandemic shone a light on Scriven's people-first leadership approach that has proven to pay off. Rather than enact redundancies to manage profitability, Scriven focused on her people, communicated regularly and transparently, and reassured people their jobs were safe irrespective of their tenure.

She created a national ‘bench’ whereby talent with capacity in one market worked remotely on clients with increased needs in another market. This ensured jobs were protected, staff weren’t burning out and clients were supported as they scaled requirements up and down based on circumstances. Above all, Scriven kept an eye on the future, pre-empting challenges, and put a plan in place to continually pivot and navigate the pandemic.

As a result, Zenith delivered both revenue and staff growth from 2019 to 2020, with operating income growth of 33% from 2019 to 2021, and 15.4% from 2020 to June 2021.

A champion for diversity and inclusion, Scriven is the executive sponsor for Publicis Groupe’s reconciliation action plan and is currently leading numerous initiatives across the Groupe to drive greater staff education and engagement, employment of indigineous people, and support for indigenous businesses.

Since joining in 2014, she has rebuilt Zenith and is not afraid to push the boundaries as a leader, never settling for the status quo.

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

3 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

5 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

7 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

9 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2021: Laura Aldington, Host/Havas
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Laura Aldington, Host/Havas

Women to Watch 2021: Amber Chen, DuoZhun
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Amber Chen, DuoZhun

Women to Watch 2021: Marianne Admardatine, Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Marianne Admardatine, ...

Women to Watch 2021: Lizzie Strobel, Digitas ANZ
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Lizzie Strobel, Digitas ANZ

Just Published

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases in APAC: September
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases ...

A curated running blog of acquisitions, new product launches and the most interesting partnerships between two or more companies in Asia-Pacific.

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss
Advertising
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian ...

The global director of international beers at Heineken on the launch of Edelweiss in Asia, and why Asian consumers are drawn to the fantasies evoked by mountain imagery.

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of conduct
Advertising
17 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of ...

Code will seek to ensure that agencies of all sizes have proper policies in place to protect their staff, as a wave of harassment accounts in the Philippines ad industry comes to light.

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through mock fashion campaign
PR
20 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through ...

The UK charity's campaign aims to raise awareness about coercive control, an under-recognised aspect of domestic abuse.