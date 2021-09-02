Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch 2021: Viva Wang, Weber Shandwick

Wang cleverly uses her transportation engineering background to shift popular automotive brands into high gear in China.

Women to Watch 2021: Viva Wang, Weber Shandwick
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Viva Wang

Senior vice president
Weber Shandwick
China

Viva Wang’s unique origin story begins as a transportation engineer in 2007. Nearly 15 years later, she has helped automotive brands such as Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet rise to become some of the most-driven on Chinese roads today. She cut her teeth in this niche area of automotive communications at MSL, where she was tasked with handling the Saab account. 

After a short career break to pursue a master’s degree in 2015, Wang rejoined the industry at Weber Shandwick, where she grew the agency’s business with an American auto-brand by seven-fold and subsequently, her team size by 200%. Presently, she leads a multi-dimensional team working on all aspects of brand engagement—including ecommerce, digital, CSR, media and production—for a growing portfolio of brands. 

Despite the challenges of Covid, Wang has managed to win every pitch she’s led and has overseen the expansion of the GM business in China. She also spearheads Buick’s CSR initiative, for which she helped to execute a 3500km test drive route to connect ancient astronomical sites with modern space hubs across China to highlight the region’s achievements in space tech. The integrated campaign generated 22 million engagements, a Weibo readership of 210 million, and the brand’s highest sales numbers in two years.

Wang’s path to success for clients lies in a teachable methodology called ‘out of the circle’ or OOC, which she’s used to nudge brands such as Cadillac, Starbucks, Mastercard, and Nike out of their comfort zones. This methodology proved so popular, Wang was invited to deliver a lecture on it, selling a cool 500 tickets within an hour of sale. 

On top of that, Wang seems to possess something of a Midas touch on livestreaming after driving campaigns on Taobao, Douyin, Weibo, Kuaishou, Zhihu, and Bilibili. For instance, in a market where the average view time for livestreams is just three minutes, Wang’s team kept viewers stuck to Buick’s livestream feed for a record average time of 30 minutes, a feat that was called “mission impossible” within the industry. 

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

3 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

5 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

7 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

9 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2021: Colleen Ngo, Xaxis APAC
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Colleen Ngo, Xaxis APAC

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers ...

Women to Watch 2021: Charlene Ree, EternityX Marketing Technology
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Charlene Ree, EternityX ...

Women to Watch 2021: Nizwani Shahar, Ogilvy
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Nizwani Shahar, Ogilvy

Just Published

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases in APAC: September
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases ...

A curated running blog of acquisitions, new product launches and the most interesting partnerships between two or more companies in Asia-Pacific.

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss
Advertising
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian ...

The global director of international beers at Heineken on the launch of Edelweiss in Asia, and why Asian consumers are drawn to the fantasies evoked by mountain imagery.

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of conduct
Advertising
17 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of ...

Code will seek to ensure that agencies of all sizes have proper policies in place to protect their staff, as a wave of harassment accounts in the Philippines ad industry comes to light.

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through mock fashion campaign
PR
20 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through ...

The UK charity's campaign aims to raise awareness about coercive control, an under-recognised aspect of domestic abuse.