Women to Watch 2021: Ritika Gupta, Reprise

Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Ritika Gupta

Regional ecommerce director, APAC

Reprise

Singapore

Ritika Gupta made a beeline for the digital marketing industry 12 years ago, and she hasn’t looked back since. Following five years publisher side, she gained a strong technical grounding of DSP and DMP platforms, and for the past seven years, she’s driven ecommerce growth and transformation for a number of brands such as Samsung, Loreal, Estee Lauder, Bose, Laniege, Friso and Danone as the key consultant on their launch strategies.

In her current role as regional ecommerce director at Reprise Singapore, Gupta has led with a pioneering spirit, one that has seen her independently launch and grow the ecommerce practice for Reprise APAC from nothing to 15 specialists across 13 APAC countries over two years. Here she works as lead ecommerce consultant to regional clients like Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Lego, Mattel and Estee Lauder. In the last year alone, Gupta activated and led the largest multi-region APAC ecommerce account in the business, exceeding client KPIs and fully embedding ecommerce into the client’s core marketing strategy.

A true team player and keen to elevate others, Gupta has successfully trained over 300 colleagues in 11 countries on ecommerce fundamentals over the past year, and forged strong media partnerships with Grab and Tiktok, resulting in broadened avenues for new media revenue channels.

A pioneering leader, Gupta has been instrumental in driving ecommerce in the region for Reprise, not only leading the way but experiencing unprecedented success. Working with multiple teams and markets has never been easy, but Gupta tales it in her stride and is able to speak to her team’s needs and passion projects with great drive and sensitivity. All of that while juggling motherhood effortlessly. All of this suggests that Gupta is not only a woman to watch, but one to emulate.