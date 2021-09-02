Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch 2021: Charu Menon, Heckler

From SK-II's Olympics campaign to a celebrity-driven Uber Eats series to a drag queen-led music video for Singapore's Pink Dot, Menon blends commercial success with craft and passion.

Women to Watch 2021: Charu Menon, Heckler
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Charu Menon

Partner and executive producer
Heckler
Singapore 

A recent SK-II Olympics campaign was a monumental project spanning three years, seven countries, countless creatives and clients that have come and gone. One constant through all of it was Charu Menon, partner and executive producer for production house Heckler, who helped piece together the ambitious campaign, keeping all the disparate parts in sync. 

The complex campaign was hardly Menon’s first ambitious project. She has led production and post-production on several global campaigns over the past year, including IBM’s first suite of social films via Ogilvy Singapore, including 20 films that were shared across 10 countries in four languages. This garnered over 69 million social impressions in just a few weeks, along with 1 million engagements. Menon also produced Heckler Singapore’s first remote shoot for Singtel, the 5G launch brand campaign by BBH Singapore directed remotely by Andrei Juradowitch from New York. 

Menon started off as a features producer at CNBC TV18 Mumbai, and then moved to Sydney in 2012. She was commissioned by Tourism Australia to produce and direct Australia Diaries, a series of 16 web-videos shot across the country, promoting Aussie destinations to an Indian audience. These were released to 4.2 million viewers on the digital platform Fame. She also received a federal government grant from the Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade to produce and direct five short films chronicling the everyday lives of Indian students studying in Australian Universities. Menon has also produced noted global TVC campaigns including Nike’s Hyper Court, Myer Wonderland, and Tinder’s Interracial Couple Emoji project. 

During a time when production houses were hobbled by the Covid pandemic, Menon’s remote shooting expertise helped Heckler survive—and thrive. She established a Heckler footprint in Southeast Asia by securing large projects, building teams and delivering complex projects. During the pandemic she also supervised production and post for Special Group’s Uber Eats campaign in Taiwan as part of the ‘Tonight I’ll be eating’ series with Taiwanese celebrities Jolin Tsai and Lin Meixiu.

Menon earns a place on this list not just for her enviable portfolio of work, but also for her significant work outside of the office. She is a passionate advocate for gender equality and diversity and post-produced 'Singapura Queens', a music video that launched at Pink Dot, Singapore’s annual event in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. Directed by filmmaker Choānn, the film showcased larger-than-life drag queens against local motifs. The pandemic affected this community drastically, so the concept paid tribute to drag queens by celebrating their strength and spirit despite such adversity. 

Elsewhere, 'By the River', a short documentary about ‘death hotels’ in India, which she wrote and produced as a passion project, won an ACS Golden Tripod—the highest honour for cinematography in Australia.

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

3 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

5 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

7 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

9 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2021: Colleen Ngo, Xaxis APAC
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Colleen Ngo, Xaxis APAC

Women to Watch 2021: Sonya David, iProspect
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Sonya David, iProspect

Women to Watch 2021: Jerone Larson, VCCP
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Jerone Larson, VCCP

Women to Watch 2021: June Oh, MediaMath
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: June Oh, MediaMath

Just Published

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases in APAC: September
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases ...

A curated running blog of acquisitions, new product launches and the most interesting partnerships between two or more companies in Asia-Pacific.

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss
Advertising
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian ...

The global director of international beers at Heineken on the launch of Edelweiss in Asia, and why Asian consumers are drawn to the fantasies evoked by mountain imagery.

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of conduct
Advertising
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of ...

Code will seek to ensure that agencies of all sizes have proper policies in place to protect their staff, as a wave of harassment accounts in the Philippines ad industry comes to light.

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through mock fashion campaign
PR
20 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through ...

The UK charity's campaign aims to raise awareness about coercive control, an under-recognised aspect of domestic abuse.