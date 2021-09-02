Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch 2021: Sofia Yip, Edelman

Yip has done it all at Edelman: secured top-billing clients, strengthened the firm’s advisory and reputation practice, and mentored many young women.

Women to Watch 2021: Sofia Yip, Edelman
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Sofia Yip

Director
Edelman
Hong Kong

At just 34, Sofia Yip is already an industry-recognised business leader. Joining Edelman Hong Kong in 2012, she was promoted twice within two years and became the firm’s youngest senior manager, in charge of revamping a quality programme that was later replicated across the region.

With challenging times brought on by the pandemic, Yip has not been flustered. Instead she has been deeply involved in meeting rapidly changing needs, and by applying her extensive crisis-based advisory expertise and deep-rooted understanding of the fast-growing technology sector, she helped reassure existing clients as well as unlock business growth for Edelman.

Intrinsic to Yip’s ongoing success is her growth mindset and client centricity. Within three months of rejoining Edelman in 2019, she played a pivotal role in onboarding several top-billing clients, including Tencent and Livi Bank, and has continued to unlock growth potential across other business units and new markets such as India and Belgium.

In an age of growing distrust, Yip has also taken a lead role in strengthening the firm’s advisory and reputation practice in Greater China. She regularly provides client counsel on issues in the region ranging from geopolitical sensitivity, censorship, misinformation, cybersecurity and employee misconduct, and recently developed an adaptive crisis and issue preparedness programme to help mitigate related risk at home and abroad.

Nurturing new talent is also a priority for Yip. With a passion for women’s empowerment, she acts as a mentor of young women team members and has facilitated many Edelman lean-in sessions. In addition, she sits on the board of industry association PRHK as the chair of education & mentorship, where she connects young talents with industry experts to help groom the next generation of PR professionals.

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

3 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

5 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

7 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

9 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2021: Carol Yeung, Golin
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Carol Yeung, Golin

Women to Watch 2021: Colleen Ngo, Xaxis APAC
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Colleen Ngo, Xaxis APAC

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers ...

Women to Watch 2021: Charlene Ree, EternityX Marketing Technology
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Charlene Ree, EternityX ...

Just Published

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases in APAC: September
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases ...

A curated running blog of acquisitions, new product launches and the most interesting partnerships between two or more companies in Asia-Pacific.

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss
Advertising
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian ...

The global director of international beers at Heineken on the launch of Edelweiss in Asia, and why Asian consumers are drawn to the fantasies evoked by mountain imagery.

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of conduct
Advertising
17 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of ...

Code will seek to ensure that agencies of all sizes have proper policies in place to protect their staff, as a wave of harassment accounts in the Philippines ad industry comes to light.

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through mock fashion campaign
PR
20 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through ...

The UK charity's campaign aims to raise awareness about coercive control, an under-recognised aspect of domestic abuse.