Women to Watch 2022: Kanokkorn Seehapan, GreyNJ United

Kanokkorn Seehapan

General manager

GreyNJ United

Thailand

When done effectively, creativity has a direct connection to business results. Kanokkorn Seehapan knows that well. In a career spanning 22 years, she’s passionately invested in creative-led business solutions for clients and her own company.

Seehapan was responsible for leading the agency on a business transformation track to become a full-service creative solution provider and exclusive partner with TikTok in the country. As a result of her keen acumen, she steered her shop to become the only creative agency to partner TikTok for both planning and media-buying.

As the general manager at GreyNJ United for the last seven years, Seehapan played a vital role in launching the brand consultancy unit, 4Colors, and helping steer the studio’s ecommerce capabilities, as well as optimising offline-to-online media across all touchpoints. Her intelligent forecasting of differentiating Thai lingerie company Sabina with product innovation and creative celebrity marketing helped its brand campaigns go organically viral on social media and build tremendous brand awareness.

Seehapan’s customer-first mindset helped her shop add regional beverage giant ThaiBeverage to their portfolio. Her team’s successful campaign won the trust of the client, and the brand allocated all its business across alcohol and non-alcohol segments to GreyNJ.

A veteran with over 22 years of experience, Seehapan started her career at TBWA, and later joined Ogilvy & Mather before circling back to TBWA where she made a mark for herself with several successful campaigns and regional awards. A familiar name in the Thai creative space, Seehapan’s current role has been directly responsible for a revenue growth of 30%. This is marked by an impressive acquisition rate of 64% and retention rate of 53% in the last 18 months.

Aside from business-related benefits, the campaigns she oversaw have been locally and regionally well-received by awards programmes.