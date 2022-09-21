Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Women to Watch 2022: Maureen Valenzuela, Propel Manila

Valenzuela’s untraditional, defiant approach to inculcating culture in the workplace has led to stunning employee satisfaction scores and multiple industry awards.

Women to Watch 2022: Maureen Valenzuela, Propel Manila
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Maureen Valenzuela

Chief culture officer
Propel Manila
Philippines

Maureen Valenzuela has had an unusual trajectory in the industry, but has landed now in a fulfilling and rewarding role that she calls her “true calling”. After spending seven years in a financial institution and having no background in advertising, she took a leap of faith when digital agency Propel Manila established its culture department in 2017. Having no experience in talent management, organisational development, or HR operations, she bit the bullet and went for the role with the hope of carrying out her long-time purpose. Five years later, she’s managed to build award-winning talent programmes, an inclusive team, and a happy and productive workplace environment.

The recognitions don’t lie. Propel Manila won Campaign’s Global Agency of the Year awards for Best Culture in 2021 and Best Talent Development Programme, as well as Best Place to Work in Southeast Asia, all in 2021. Last year alone, Valenzuela’s leadership led to a 28% increase in employee productivity, a 67% increase in thought-leadership engagements, and a 275% increase in industry awards.

While many talent managers faced unprecedented challenges during The Great Resignation and Covid-related business headwinds, Valenzuela doubled up on efforts including co-authoring a bullish management strategy that helped to keep all employees, defy spending restraints, and invested back in talent. As a result, no one took a pay cut or lost their jobs. And Propel’s business flourished because of it: In 2021, 72% of existing businesses were renewed, and 26% top-line revenue growth was recorded alongside 23% profit growth.

Many of Valenzuela’s efforts existed pre-pandemic, leading to a smooth transition during a time of crisis. For instance, she pioneered the agency’s mental health programme by providing free wellbeing exams, free access to therapy, and promoting mental health literacy. In 2021, the programme was extended to employees’ loved ones, employees were provided personal trainers for physical wellness, and were given access to personal life coaches. This continued with Mind Day every last Wednesday of the month where employees get the day off to rest and recuperate.

Other notable achievements include Valenzuela's introduction of ‘Modern Day’ leave privileges, the country’s first-ever 30-day gender reassignment leave. Plus, she lobbied for Propel Manila’s partner HMO and Group Life Insurance providers to include domestic partners as dependents and life-insurance beneficiaries. Through all of these incredible efforts, it’s only fitting that Valenzuela’s mantra is: “If I can help someone thrive—to add value and to be valued in the workplace—then I’ve contributed something to this world”.

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

1 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

2 Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

3 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

4 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

5 Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

6 UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

7 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

9 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

10 On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2022: Ela Federigan-Chua, Optimax Communications Group
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Ela Federigan-Chua, Optimax ...

Women to Watch 2022: Marilyn Yeong, Assembly
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Marilyn Yeong, Assembly

Women to Watch 2022: Lauren Thornborough, UM
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Lauren Thornborough, UM

Women to Watch 2022: Kristie Cheung, Lalamove
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Kristie Cheung, Lalamove

Just Published

Parody campaign in US tells women to “eff urself” as abortion restrictions tighten
PR
46 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Parody campaign in US tells women to “eff urself” ...

The campaign by Women that Fight, a coalition of advertising creatives, takes the dystopian view that women can protect themselves from abortion restrictions by abstaining from sex – and using a sex toy instead.

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by enabling fossil fuel companies
PR
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by ...

UN secretary-general António Guterres called out the PR industry for its willingness to “shield the fossil-fuel industry from scrutiny” in a speech yesterday.

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, MediaMonks
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, ...

A former dancer, producer, and event manager, Merret Wirstrom’s trailblazing career includes building MediaMonks ANZ from scratch as employee number-one.

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast

By leading from the front, and through her balanced approach to work, Geen has been able to scale the Finecast solution across Australia.