Women to Watch 2022: Fang Wu, Guangdong Brandmax Marketing

Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Fang Wu

Vice president and chief operating officer

Guangdong Brandmax Marketing

China

A leading entrepreneur in the field of experience marketing in China, Fang Wu is the founder of Brandmax, the first public listed company specialising in the field in China. As the vice president and chief operating officer of the company, Wu is currently in charge of the company's operation and strategic planning.

During the last two years, when the pandemic forced the market environment and structure to change dramatically, Wu led her team to constantly innovate and change, and to build differentiated marketing service resources around the four aspects of ‘contact, content experience, transaction, and data’ and by expanding the company's overall digital innovation. Owing to her ability to pivot and innovate, under Wu's leadership Brandmax achieved a revenue of RMB2.847 billion (US$407 million) in 2021.

As a co-founder of Brandmax, Wu's leadership has been instrumental in the company's success. For the past decade, she has been in charge of FMCG business marketing. Starting from scratch, and combining innovation and technology with her marketing experience learned from her time working for P&G, she has led the FMCG business marketing’s revenue to exceed RMB1.2 billion (US$200 million).

Under the leadership of Wu, Brandmax has created an innovative business model around 'offline scene experience, consumption promotion, and online data accumulation' and an execution network covering the whole country and penetrating counties. Based on her extraordinary capability, Wu was promoted to serve as chief operating officer, in charge of all business in the group. Her contributions have been critical to the company’s financial success and its eventual listing on the Stock Exchange.

As a leading expert in experience marketing in China, Wu was invited to be an ‘Innovation and Development Think-Tank Expert Member’ for the China Advertising Association of Commerce in 2021. The think-tank was established to bring together top experts in the advertising industry to jointly solve problems faced by China's advertising industry when carrying out digital innovation. Wu also cooperated with Zhejiang University, Location, and 36Kr to release a whitepaper in China. As one of its authors, Wu summarised and analysed the successful cases and market data of Brandmax's creative pop-up stores and large-scale auto shows.