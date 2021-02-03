Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Yimin Wang, BCW Global

Wang has scooped numerous awards over the years, and uses her unique academic background to innovate and evolve.

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Yimin Wang, BCW Global
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

Yimin Wang

Managing director, China and head of GCI Asia
BCW Global
Beijing

Yimin Wang has won numerous industry awards over the years, from her master's thesis selected by the Institute for Public Relations (US) as a winner of the Northwestern Mutual Best Master's Thesis Award to a Bronze Lion at the Cannes Lions Awards in 2017.

As an innovator, Wang played an essential role in BCW China's post-merger success and made significant contributions by winning new businesses. Wang knows firsthand that it is vital in today's rapidly shifting business environment that clients need to build consumer trust, connect with changing consumer habits, and strengthen alliances with various stakeholders. 

She is also committed to nurturing and pursuing a culture of creativity, diversity, and collaboration from within, and with this in mind, she cultivated a dynamic and talented team of fifty consultants at BCW.

Despite the pandemic's uncertainty, Wang successfully led her team to retain major long-term clients and achieved significant year-on-year business growth. She combined complex problem-solving skills and creativity and worked side-by-side with clients to formulate strategies that enable them to respond quickly to the changing environment and grow their brands' influence in China and beyond.

Trained in both science and communications, Wang earned a degree in Chemistry from Peking University and went on to pursue double masters’ degrees in mass communication and chemistry at the University of Florida. Her unique academic background propels her to follow fast-evolving technological innovation trends.

Talking about the past year, her client said, "Yimin Wang and her team have helped us maneuver our way through the unprecedented business environment in 2020." Meanwhile, Matt Stafford, BCW APAC president, said, "Even 2020 could not slow her down!"

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

2 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

3 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

4 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

5 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

6 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

7 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

8 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

9 Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

10 Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Gloria Wu, Weber Shandwick
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Gloria Wu, Weber ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eva Weng, MediaCom China
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eva Weng, ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eunice Wong, Ketchum Greater China
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eunice Wong, ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Echo Ao, Wavemaker
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Echo Ao, Wavemaker

Just Published

Goda nyheter, föräldrar: Ikea creates Swedish language lessons for kids
Advertising
4 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Goda nyheter, föräldrar: Ikea creates Swedish ...

Sessions designed to keep kids entertained during lockdown.

Will Ferrell hates Norway in General Motors' Super Bowl spot
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Will Ferrell hates Norway in General Motors' Super ...

The McCann Worldgroup ad also features comedians Awkwafina and Kenan Thompson.

Ad regulator tells brands and influencers not to use misleading beauty filters
Advertising
4 hours ago
John Harrington

Ad regulator tells brands and influencers not to ...

The UK Advertising Standards Authority's action follows complaints it upheld relating to Instagram stories.

Edelman sees 5.7% revenue decline in 2020
PR
4 hours ago
Thomas Moore

Edelman sees 5.7% revenue decline in 2020

Revenue was down 4.2% in the U.S., 9.6% in APAC and 9.3% in Canada.