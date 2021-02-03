Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Yimin Wang, BCW Global

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA

Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

Yimin Wang

Managing director, China and head of GCI Asia

BCW Global

Beijing

Yimin Wang has won numerous industry awards over the years, from her master's thesis selected by the Institute for Public Relations (US) as a winner of the Northwestern Mutual Best Master's Thesis Award to a Bronze Lion at the Cannes Lions Awards in 2017.

As an innovator, Wang played an essential role in BCW China's post-merger success and made significant contributions by winning new businesses. Wang knows firsthand that it is vital in today's rapidly shifting business environment that clients need to build consumer trust, connect with changing consumer habits, and strengthen alliances with various stakeholders.

She is also committed to nurturing and pursuing a culture of creativity, diversity, and collaboration from within, and with this in mind, she cultivated a dynamic and talented team of fifty consultants at BCW.

Despite the pandemic's uncertainty, Wang successfully led her team to retain major long-term clients and achieved significant year-on-year business growth. She combined complex problem-solving skills and creativity and worked side-by-side with clients to formulate strategies that enable them to respond quickly to the changing environment and grow their brands' influence in China and beyond.

Trained in both science and communications, Wang earned a degree in Chemistry from Peking University and went on to pursue double masters’ degrees in mass communication and chemistry at the University of Florida. Her unique academic background propels her to follow fast-evolving technological innovation trends.

Talking about the past year, her client said, "Yimin Wang and her team have helped us maneuver our way through the unprecedented business environment in 2020." Meanwhile, Matt Stafford, BCW APAC president, said, "Even 2020 could not slow her down!"