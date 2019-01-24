greater china
Omnicom agencies win 19 Greater China AOY awards
Independent shops led by Leo Digital, SG and Tomorrow outshine larger rivals in 2020 awards.
Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China
Campaign Asia-Pacific announces the winners for the Greater China region in the 2020 Agency of the Year awards.
Bertilla Teo and Michael Lee to be Greater China co-CEOs at Publicis Groupe
The group also names an APAC MD for Publicis Sapient.
Agency of the Year 2017 winners: Greater China
Here is the winner list for the Greater China region in the 2017 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.
Ogilvy and Mindshare return as winners in Greater China's AOY
Digital driven agencies get the nods from judges at the Agency of the Year award for Greater China.
Trading places in Greater China: Saatchi's Chen and Ng, Yooya's Steere and more
Here is a roundup of recent people moves in advertising, marketing, media and digital in Greater China that have not already been reported by Campaign. Please let us know if we missed anyone.
