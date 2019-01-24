greater china

Omnicom agencies win 19 Greater China AOY awards
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Omnicom agencies win 19 Greater China AOY awards

Independent shops led by Leo Digital, SG and Tomorrow outshine larger rivals in 2020 awards.

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

Campaign Asia-Pacific announces the winners for the Greater China region in the 2020 Agency of the Year awards.

Bertilla Teo and Michael Lee to be Greater China co-CEOs at Publicis Groupe
Jan 24, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Bertilla Teo and Michael Lee to be Greater China co-CEOs at Publicis Groupe

The group also names an APAC MD for Publicis Sapient.

Agency of the Year 2017 winners: Greater China
Dec 12, 2017
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2017 winners: Greater China

Here is the winner list for the Greater China region in the 2017 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Ogilvy and Mindshare return as winners in Greater China's AOY
Dec 12, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Ogilvy and Mindshare return as winners in Greater China's AOY

Digital driven agencies get the nods from judges at the Agency of the Year award for Greater China.

Trading places in Greater China: Saatchi's Chen and Ng, Yooya's Steere and more
May 27, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Trading places in Greater China: Saatchi's Chen and Ng, Yooya's Steere and more

Here is a roundup of recent people moves in advertising, marketing, media and digital in Greater China that have not already been reported by Campaign. Please let us know if we missed anyone.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

1 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

2 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

3 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

4 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

5 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

6 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

7 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

8 See the Greater China winners

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

10 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea