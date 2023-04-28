Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

BBDO Greater China CCO set to exit the agency

Creative leadership is set for a reshuffle at the shop as CCO Leong Wai Foong departs at the end of the month, Arthur Tsang, of BBDO China steps in.

Leong Wai Foong
Leong Wai Foong

Leong Wai Foong, chairman and chief creative officer of BBDO Greater China, is stepping down from the agency role to continue his career in music and composing.

Leung joined BBDO in 2006, for nearly three decades, he has been a leading figure in the advertising industry across Greater China. He has been instrumental in creative innovation at the shop and earned recognition in the way of numerous international awards, including “Creative Person of the Year” in Greater China by Campaign Asia and the “50 Most Influential Creative People in Asia”. BBDO said in a press statement that his departure is both “sad and nostalgic”.

L-R: Arthur Tsang, Nicole Ma, Kevin Jin

His exit triggers a string of leadership changesArthur Tsang, CCO of BBDO China, will step up in Leong's position. Nicole Ma, the CCO of BBDO Shanghai, will now become CCO of BBDO China and Kevin Jin, executive creative director of Shanghai has been promoted to CCO of the shop.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

