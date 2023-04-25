Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis
Minnie Wang
19 hours ago

How Partipost grew its influencer marketing platform in Asia and how it now works with media agencies

Partipost co-founder and head of Taiwan speaks with Campaign about their partnership with Dentsu X and how technology is helping to scale micro-influencers networks.

Tony Jen
Tony Jen

One often hears about businesses running 'at speed'. But businesses running at internet speed out of Asia can operate at a pace that can be on an entirely different level.

Such is the example of the influencer marketing platform Partipost which claims to have the "fastest growing network of influencers across Asia." 

Co-founded by Jonathan Eg, Tony Jen and Benyamin Ramli in Singapore in 2016, Partipost launched its mobile app in 2018 and quickly began doubling and tripling its influencer userbase every month, attracting the attention of financial backers like SPH Ventures and Quest Ventures. 

From its early operations in Singapore, Taiwan, and Indonesia, it quickly expanded into six markets, including Malaysia, the Philippines and Hong Kong, and will expand to Thailand and Vietnam in a few months. 

As of early 2023, Partipost has over 900,000 registered 'micro influencers', working with over 3,500 global brands and managing over 10,000 campaigns across six markets in Asia. 

L-R: Benyamin Ramli, Jonathan Eg, Tony Jen

Overcoming challenges with technology 

Partipost co-founder and head of Taiwan, Tony Jen, tells Campaign the platform definitely experienced some growing pains in their operation as they grew so quickly. Jen admits that as a regional team working from Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia, executing projects in different markets with different cultures and religious beliefs was challenging.

“While Hong Kong and Taiwan are smaller but more mature markets, Southeast Asia markets have a larger scale, and it is the two-way process of learning from experience that helps us rapidly grow in the region”, he added.  

The right technology and partnerships are also critical when developing certain markets. Jen says his team developed a highly adaptable set of technological tools which can be applied despite market limitations, which he credits for their quick launch in Hong Kong last December. 

For a recent ‘Fly to Harbour City’ campaign in Hong Kong, influencers at Partipost created over 900 pieces of content that reached over 3 million audiences and generated more than 200,000 organic engagements, with month-over-month growth of Google trend increasing by over 20%, in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand. 

Just four months later, the firm partnered with Dentsu X in Taiwan to build a community for content creators in Taiwan and share their influencers network. 

Partipost partners with Dentsu X in Taiwan

According to Jen, top media agencies like Dentsu X tend to work more with top KOLs, while Partipost penetrates deeper into the market with micro-influencers and KOCs. To make micro-influencer campaigns work on a larger scale, they need to have technology to make multi-pronged campaigns more efficient.

While authentic brand storytelling of microinfluencer campaign may be the initial attraction, Jen says it's the simplification of cross-platform management that makes scaling feasible, saving 80% to 90% of the time in influencer matching and marketing execution for each campaign.

What's mutually beneficial for both media agencies and influencer platforms like Partipost, besides assembling a larger network of influencers and content creators, is the data they accumulate for conversion and monetisation, Jen says, noting “the database is like a funnel”. Matching authentic brand stories with targeted audiences may be a "people-oriented" practice, he says, but it ultimatley accelerates the accumulation of data.

Data insights into the Taiwanese influencer market

In Taiwan, for instance, the influencer platform has a lot of data it can draw on, from both external and internal metrics.

Data shared by Partipost shows that Instagram is still the most effective social media channel for influencer marketing in Taiwan, with over 10 million monthly active users. Even though YouTube is estimated to reach over 20 million people, about 85% of the island's total population, TikTok is a rising new advertising channel with around 5.3 million users aged 18 years and above. 

Jen said, in the past, KOL and KOC marketing mostly worked with content creators aged between 26 to 40. Now moving to TikTok, the platform has witnessed more potential from a younger generation of influencers aged between 16 and 25, who will grow up in a few years.

With this in mind, Partipost in recent years has begun to work closely on campuses in Taiwan, reaching out to younger audience and influencers, while launching their Content Creators Accelerator Programme. The programme selected 15 KOCs or micro-influencers out of 500 and provided them with professional training and education to build a larger and healthier content creators’ network.

In Taiwan, Partipost not only works with local brands but also supports Baidu-owned video platform iQiyi in its efforts to influence and recommend TV series to Taiwan audiences, while also tapping into Red, a UGC community app in the Chinese mainland. Jen clarified that “audiences from Taiwan are not highly involved in the Red community but it is an app that could influence readers and viewers in Taiwan”. Looking into the future, he "does not rule out the possibility of expanding to the mainland market in the future". 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

1 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

2 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

3 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

4 WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

5 Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

6 Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

7 VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

8 Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

LG updates global brand identity to appeal to Gen Z

9 LG updates global brand identity to appeal to Gen Z

‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

10 ‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jackie Xu, Dentsu X
Mar 8, 2023
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jackie Xu, Dentsu X

Weathering an influencer crisis
Dec 21, 2022
Julie Brander

Weathering an influencer crisis

Move over KOLs: 'KOCs' and 'private domain traffic' are hot in China
Oct 1, 2019
Cindy Gu

Move over KOLs: 'KOCs' and 'private domain traffic' ...

KOLs are dead. Long live the virtual influencer
Jun 5, 2022
Glyn Atwal

KOLs are dead. Long live the virtual influencer

Just Published

The rise of lo-fi strategy: Unleashing a new era in advertising authenticity
16 hours ago
Matheus Lock

The rise of lo-fi strategy: Unleashing a new era in ...

Instead of foisting their value propositions on audiences, brands may want to opt for outreach strategies with a more human touch, like using 'regramming', raw celebrity or 'brandfies' says this behavioural analyst.

Agency Report Card 2022: McCann Worldgroup
The Information
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup is enhancing its creativity, DEI and sustainability, while its business performance faces challenges from the split of McCann Health and Momentum.

From DMs to dinner: Thailand's Five Star Chicken delivers heartwarming campaign
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

From DMs to dinner: Thailand's Five Star Chicken ...

Parents and grandparents have a way (or four!) of getting through to their children. BBDO Bangkok's latest campaign shows taking over their TikTok accounts might just be the most 2023 way to grab attention.

Neurodiversity in advertising: the benefits of tapping into the world’s largest minority group
20 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Neurodiversity in advertising: the benefits of ...

Great minds don't always think alike. This Autism Awareness Month, we're moving the dial on DEI to discuss why accessibility is still not high on the marketing agenda and why adland needs to think differently to make neurodiversity an asset.