kol

Are Chinese consumers over celebrity livestreaming?
Aug 12, 2020
Staff Writer

Are Chinese consumers over celebrity livestreaming?

Some stars of the celebrity e-commerce livestreaming trend, including Luo Yonghao and Angelababy, have seen underwhelming livestreaming efforts. Has the frenzy peaked?

Will virtual livestreamers replace humans in China?
Aug 3, 2020
Jennifer Zhuang

Will virtual livestreamers replace humans in China?

Originating in Japan, the virtual idol trend is spilling over to mainstream livestreaming sites like Douyin and Taobao Live.

Crisis forces changes for influencers and the brands that pay them
Apr 21, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Crisis forces changes for influencers and the brands that pay them

Slashed budgets put the onus on KOLs to devise content relevant to a homebound audience, while brands tweak influencer strategies and messaging. A look at how the influencer game is changing, and what lies ahead.

Brands are bypassing production shops and asking influencers to create assets
Apr 5, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Brands are bypassing production shops and asking influencers to create assets

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The move is saving companies an average of 50% in creative costs.

Helping brands WFH with influencers
Apr 2, 2020
Pranay Swarup

Helping brands WFH with influencers

Five tips from the founder of India-based influencer platform Chtrbox.

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: AsiaKOL
Mar 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: AsiaKOL

Learn about Asia KOL, whose platform is powered by an in-depth influencer ranking system. Our infographic feature, 'Circle of Influencers', breaks down 11 APAC KOL networks.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia