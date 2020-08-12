kol
Are Chinese consumers over celebrity livestreaming?
Some stars of the celebrity e-commerce livestreaming trend, including Luo Yonghao and Angelababy, have seen underwhelming livestreaming efforts. Has the frenzy peaked?
Will virtual livestreamers replace humans in China?
Originating in Japan, the virtual idol trend is spilling over to mainstream livestreaming sites like Douyin and Taobao Live.
Crisis forces changes for influencers and the brands that pay them
Slashed budgets put the onus on KOLs to devise content relevant to a homebound audience, while brands tweak influencer strategies and messaging. A look at how the influencer game is changing, and what lies ahead.
Brands are bypassing production shops and asking influencers to create assets
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The move is saving companies an average of 50% in creative costs.
Helping brands WFH with influencers
Five tips from the founder of India-based influencer platform Chtrbox.
APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: AsiaKOL
Learn about Asia KOL, whose platform is powered by an in-depth influencer ranking system. Our infographic feature, 'Circle of Influencers', breaks down 11 APAC KOL networks.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins