More than one in two female PR professionals (53%) claim to have faced discrimination in the workplace, which includes prejudice based on age and gender, a new global survey shows.
Following the recent hoax against sportswear brand Adidas, communication experts explain how to avoid being hit by a similar fake press release campaign.
Adidas has become the subject of a series of hoax press releases issued by a group campaigning against human rights abuses in the clothing supply chain.
Global communications agency Clarity has expanded its operations in Asia-Pacific, buying Australia’s Sefiani Communications Group for an undisclosed sum.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins