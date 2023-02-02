Siobhan Holt

Ageism almost as common as gender discrimination for women in PR: survey
Feb 2, 2023
Siobhan Holt

Ageism almost as common as gender discrimination ...

More than one in two female PR professionals (53%) claim to have faced discrimination in the workplace, which includes prejudice based on age and gender, a new global survey shows.

Lessons from Adidas: How to respond to fake press releases
Jan 27, 2023
Siobhan Holt

Lessons from Adidas: How to respond to fake press ...

Following the recent hoax against sportswear brand Adidas, communication experts explain how to avoid being hit by a similar fake press release campaign.

Adidas hit by fake press release campaign
Jan 18, 2023
Siobhan Holt

Adidas hit by fake press release campaign

Adidas has become the subject of a series of hoax press releases issued by a group campaigning against human rights abuses in the clothing supply chain.

Clarity buys Australian agency as 'APAC launchpad'
Jan 17, 2023
Siobhan Holt

Clarity buys Australian agency as 'APAC launchpad'

Global communications agency Clarity has expanded its operations in Asia-Pacific, buying Australia’s Sefiani Communications Group for an undisclosed sum.

