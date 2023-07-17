Red Havas launches influencer marketing division

Red Havas’ new Sway division will work with its PR, social and experiential marketing teams to develop marketing campaigns with influencers.

The agency said it launched the practice globally as a direct result of the growth in influencer marketing in its centres in Australia, Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

James Wright, global chief executive of the Red Havas Group and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective, said: “More brands than ever before are adapting their broader strategy and communications to include significant influencer activity.

“Some even put influencer marketing front and centre, recognising them as a full-funnel marketing channel. It’s no longer about just a paid transaction. Brands are building long-term relationships with influencers who are advocating their messages and experience.”

He added: “Across the Red Havas Group we have been working in this area for a number of years now and presently are working with more than 100 brands and organisations on their influencer activity, so it’s a natural next step to formalise and focus on this as a global practice.”

Rachael Sansom (pictured above), Red Havas UK chief executive, said: “We are excited to launch Sway as our clients are looking for long-term relationships with influencers that also span multiple markets. Sway allows us to use the technical capability of the Red Havas network coupled with local insight to ensure we are delivering best-in-class influencer campaigns to our clients on both a local and global level.”

Earlier this year, Red Havas Group launched Peaks, a service designed to help top business executives develop a personal brand. Other global offerings include Red Impact, which focuses on ESG and sustainability communications; Red Havas Health, a specialised offering focused on health and wellness; and Red Connect, a b2b content marketing practice.

In May this year, former Golin executive director Anna Thomson joined Red Havas as a managing partner in London, while Claire Davies was promoted to head of strategy and planning to bolster its UK operation.

Launched in 2019 as the global PR arm of Havas, The Red Havas Group has 25 offices across 14 markets.