News PR
Siobhan Holt
1 day ago

Red Havas launches influencer marketing division

Red Havas Group has announced the global launch of Sway, an influencer marketing service.

Red Havas launches influencer marketing division

Red Havas’ new Sway division will work with its PR, social and experiential marketing teams to develop marketing campaigns with influencers.

The agency said it launched the practice globally as a direct result of the growth in influencer marketing in its centres in Australia, Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

James Wright, global chief executive of the Red Havas Group and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective, said: “More brands than ever before are adapting their broader strategy and communications to include significant influencer activity.

“Some even put influencer marketing front and centre, recognising them as a full-funnel marketing channel. It’s no longer about just a paid transaction. Brands are building long-term relationships with influencers who are advocating their messages and experience.”

He added: “Across the Red Havas Group we have been working in this area for a number of years now and presently are working with more than 100 brands and organisations on their influencer activity, so it’s a natural next step to formalise and focus on this as a global practice.”

Rachael Sansom (pictured above), Red Havas UK chief executive, said: “We are excited to launch Sway as our clients are looking for long-term relationships with influencers that also span multiple markets. Sway allows us to use the technical capability of the Red Havas network coupled with local insight to ensure we are delivering best-in-class influencer campaigns to our clients on both a local and global level.”

Earlier this year, Red Havas Group launched Peaks, a service designed to help top business executives develop a personal brand. Other global offerings include Red Impact, which focuses on ESG and sustainability communications; Red Havas Health, a specialised offering focused on health and wellness; and Red Connect, a b2b content marketing practice.

In May this year, former Golin executive director Anna Thomson joined Red Havas as a managing partner in London, while Claire Davies was promoted to head of strategy and planning to bolster its UK operation.

Launched in 2019 as the global PR arm of Havas, The Red Havas Group has 25 offices across 14 markets.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

2 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

“Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

3 “Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

4 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

“One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

5 “One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

AI 2.0: redefining possible

7 AI 2.0: redefining possible

Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

8 Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

How Vanish’s Autism campaign made the world a better place

9 How Vanish’s Autism campaign made the world a better place

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

10 Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

Related Articles

Creator marketing platform Captiv8 expands globally
Dec 14, 2022
Brandon Doerrer

Creator marketing platform Captiv8 expands globally

Twitter influencer payouts start on the far right, neglecting brand concerns
1 day ago
Brandon Doerrer

Twitter influencer payouts start on the far right, ...

Influencer marketing is 'magic and science', says Dove comms boss
May 28, 2023
Elizabeth Wiredu

Influencer marketing is 'magic and science', says ...

How Partipost grew its influencer marketing platform in Asia and how it now works with media agencies
Apr 25, 2023
Minnie Wang

How Partipost grew its influencer marketing ...

Just Published

Most UK comms clients not walking the walk on climate change - report
34 minutes ago
Jonathan Owen

Most UK comms clients not walking the walk on ...

Two-thirds of clients are jumping on the bandwagon of talking about climate change without doing anything about it, says a report by the UK's PRCA’s Climate Communication Group.

Roblox launches subscriptions for developers
44 minutes ago
Brandon Doerrer

Roblox launches subscriptions for developers

That means virtual world-builders will have a new revenue source.

'Offensive' Wuka period ad continues to air despite 295 ASA complaints
1 hour ago
Imogen Watson

'Offensive' Wuka period ad continues to air despite ...

The TV ad, which demonstrates Wuka's leakproof range of reusable underwear, includes blood clots and period bleeding in the shower.