Marketing Opinions
Qing Na
1 day ago

Are granfluencers the new answer to luxury brands’ celebrity endorsement in China?

From Miu Miu's collaboration with an 85-year-old actress to a fashion blogger on Xiaohongshu sharing lifestyle for Lululemon, grandfluencers are helping brands redefine 'youth' and break stereotyped generational gaps in China.

Are granfluencers the new answer to luxury brands’ celebrity endorsement in China?

When the 85-year-old Chinese actress Wu Yanshu appeared amongst a group of Gen Z and millennial celebrities that were featured by the young-looking luxury brand Miu Miu, the collaboration was a scroll-stopper. The engagement was part of the brand’s initiative of Women’s Tales, an ongoing short film series that invited some of China’s influential female directors and personalities to explore the nature of women in the 21st century.

Miu Miu Women's Tales from Dao Insights on Vimeo.

Wu’s presence in this campaign is viewed to have demonstrated the maturity and wisdom of women.

This year's release, entitled 'Eye Two Times Mouth' had an offline screening event on 26 April at the historic scenic town of Wuzhen in Zhejiang province. As Miu Miu’s brand ambassador, Wu, who was awarded the best lead actress at the 12th Beijing International Film Festival in 2022, was in attendance at the event alongside her younger peers including 23-year-olds Ren Min and Li Landi, 24-year-old actress Qiu Tian, 30-year-old Zhu Yanmanzi and 35-year-old Ma Sichun.

Following the event, Wu was seen in a photo collection, presenting one of Miu Miu’s signature Matelassé bags. The series’ efforts have resulted in the campaign hashtag Miu Miu Women’s Tales attracting an accumulated 170 million views on China’s Twitter equivalent Weibo as of 10 May.

Image: Miu Miu/Weibo

The seemingly sharp contrast between the appearance of the senior influencer and the youthful brand has drawn in great public interest with many commenting that Wu’s presence demonstrates the maturity and wisdom of women while others view the collaboration as Miu Miu’s endeavour of pushing the boundaries defining “young women”, and the joining of Wu “enriches the inner beauty of the brand”.

Other luxury labels eyeing senior influencers

Prior to Miu Miu, the award-winning grandmother also shook hands with Songmont, a Chinese high-end bag maker, where Wu was presenting the brand’s basket handbag as a brand friend, which was similarly well received by Chinese consumers. In fact, more luxury labels have set their sights on China’s senior influencers.

Image: Xi Meijuan at Bottega Veneta’s store opening event in Shanghai/Weibo

This engagement received praise from Chinese netizens with some viewing the aesthetics of BV’s luxurious offerings as well presented by Xi.

These include Bottega Veneta (BV), who invited Xi Meijuan, a 68-year-old TV and stage actress who is a Shanghai native, to the brand’s store opening event in Shanghai in February. This engagement received praise from Chinese netizens with some viewing the aesthetics of BV’s luxurious offerings as well presented by Xi and her elegance put a positive spin on the brand’s overall image.

Also tapping into “grandfluencers” (or senior influencers) is the Italian high-end fashion brand – Max Mara who featured Hong Nanli, an 84-year-old sports photographer, for the brand’s Women’s Day campaign in 2022. Together with several female footballers of the post-80s, post-90s and post-00s generations, the collaboration skilfully leveraged China’s ongoing football sensation and highlighted the spirit of football through the lens of the senior photographer.

More examples saw Ma Jie (or Sister Ma), a 62-year-old fashion blogger who is followed by over 150,000 on China’s lifestyle sharing platform Xiaohongshu drew in interest from brands including Nei Wai, a Chinese lingerie brand, and Canadian yoga wear label Lululemon. While having a strong niche in fashion, the Shanghai-born influencer also shows a young, energetic and sometimes, even slightly rebellious attitude towards life, which is highly compatible with Lululemon’s values and the pursuit of individuality amongst the brand’s target consumers too.

Image: Lululemon x Ma Jie collaboration/Xiaohongshu

The increasing brand engagement with these senior KOLs shows the greater influence on not just consumers of their own age groups but also on the younger demographics. Their personalities and personal traits have become a valuable asset that can brighten up a brand’s overall image, especially that of luxury labels, meanwhile, their active digital presence, serves as proof of their youthful mindsets, which is what makes them resonate with young people.

By engaging with these grandfluencers, brands are able to leverage the contrast in age to pique consumer curiosity while also making their voices more memorable. This allows them to demonstrate their stance on inclusion by redefining 'youth' and breaking the stereotyped generational gap between the elder generation and the young, ultimately strengthening consumers’ psychological connection to brands.

Source:
Dao Insights

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

2 Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

3 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

4 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

5 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

6 Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

7 Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

8 Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?

9 Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?

NFTs aren’t dead, they are just shifting gears

10 NFTs aren’t dead, they are just shifting gears

Related Articles

Influencer marketing is 'magic and science', says Dove comms boss
May 28, 2023
Elizabeth Wiredu

Influencer marketing is 'magic and science', says ...

Should brands in China rely less on KOLs?
Jun 9, 2022

Should brands in China rely less on KOLs?

How Partipost grew its influencer marketing platform in Asia and how it now works with media agencies
Apr 25, 2023
Minnie Wang

How Partipost grew its influencer marketing ...

Top advertisers’ KOL spend in China up tenfold since 2020: Ebiquity
4 days ago
Minnie Wang

Top advertisers’ KOL spend in China up tenfold ...

Just Published

Measurement is key to decarbonise ad production and reduce media emissions
59 minutes ago
Jo Fenn

Measurement is key to decarbonise ad production and ...

Ahead of Cannes Lions 2023, leaders from AdGreen, WFA and IAB Tech Lab talk about some immediate wins that can accelerate progress.

May 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Vegemite
1 hour ago
Samuel Tan

May 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Vegemite

The smell of the iconic Australian pantry staple turning 100 has registered the biggest spike in advertising awareness in the country in May.

2023 Cannes Contenders: DDB Hong Kong's promising picks
2 hours ago
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: DDB Hong Kong's promising picks

DDB Hong Kong's ECD Alejandro Canciobello talks us through his Cannes hopefuls; a list of work that creates emotional impact, work that can elicit change.

Unpacking Reddit's escalating API crisis
2 hours ago
Ewan Larkin

Unpacking Reddit's escalating API crisis

More than 3,000 subreddits have 'gone dark' as moderators protest Reddit's plans to charge other companies for access to data.