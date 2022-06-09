Should brands in China rely less on KOLs?

Brands approach this with math by considering the pit fee, commission, and goods discount. With these factors taken into consideration, they might get an even better ROI when launching just a home page banner rather than engaging top KOLs. Plus, many companies just can't afford it anymore.



So as a result, many brands start their live broadcasts to increase sales across all platforms, but when they do, they also run into problems like no traffic support, no intelligent system, and poorly produced shows. So, it's about looking out for these problems ahead of time to avoid them further down the line for brands.



With the new national tax policy in effect since early this year, some brands also find it more cost-effective to use mid-level KOLs. KOLs are subject to policy constraints and have more of an equal attitude as they work with brands, businesses, and even platforms. High pit fees and commissions will also become a thing of the past, establishing a situation of mutual benefit for all three parties. So, in the future, I believe the partnership between brands and KOLs related to Livestream content will continue in a healthier, sustainable manner.



Even though it is a new business model, live broadcasts are a long-term trend, and I believe the trend is changing from a situation of barbaric growth to a mature, standardised one. Of course, brands still find it useful, but they may no longer put all their eggs in this one basket. Instead, they would implement it as one of several sales solutions.