luxury

Four post-covid marketing tips that will save luxury brands in China
22 hours ago
Wenzhuo Wu

Four post-covid marketing tips that will save luxury brands in China

For Chinese consumers, a dedication to learning the history and culture of the country ranks higher than a campaign hoping to ride a particular consumer groups’ trend.

JD.com beats Q2 expectations with 33.8% increase in revenues
Aug 18, 2020
Yaling Jiang

JD.com beats Q2 expectations with 33.8% increase in revenues

Several luxury brands including Prada Group’s Church’s, Christopher Kane, Tom Dixon, and Sergio Rossi launched on platform

Are sales associates the new luxury KOLs post-COVID-19?
Aug 11, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

Are sales associates the new luxury KOLs post-COVID-19?

By connecting with sales associates on WeChat, consumers are getting exposure to a new form of effective advertising during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kors, Versace parent company survives Q1 with help from Asia
Aug 7, 2020
Chenyue Fu

Kors, Versace parent company survives Q1 with help from Asia

Capri Holdings, parent company of Michael Kors, Versace (above), and Jimmy Choo, revealed its first-quarter fiscal 2021 results.

Gucci, Prada and more struggle on Douyin
Jun 24, 2020
Jennifer Zhuang

Gucci, Prada and more struggle on Douyin

As global luxury brands launch on new social platforms, like Douyin, the importance of creating a winning brand strategy for each new platform is a must.

How do luxury brands recover from the darkest hour?
Jun 5, 2020
Carol Huang

How do luxury brands recover from the darkest hour?

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Richemont's Alain Li and Reuter Communications' Chloe Reuter see cause for optimism.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia