luxury
Four post-covid marketing tips that will save luxury brands in China
For Chinese consumers, a dedication to learning the history and culture of the country ranks higher than a campaign hoping to ride a particular consumer groups’ trend.
JD.com beats Q2 expectations with 33.8% increase in revenues
Several luxury brands including Prada Group’s Church’s, Christopher Kane, Tom Dixon, and Sergio Rossi launched on platform
Are sales associates the new luxury KOLs post-COVID-19?
By connecting with sales associates on WeChat, consumers are getting exposure to a new form of effective advertising during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Kors, Versace parent company survives Q1 with help from Asia
Capri Holdings, parent company of Michael Kors, Versace (above), and Jimmy Choo, revealed its first-quarter fiscal 2021 results.
Gucci, Prada and more struggle on Douyin
As global luxury brands launch on new social platforms, like Douyin, the importance of creating a winning brand strategy for each new platform is a must.
How do luxury brands recover from the darkest hour?
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Richemont's Alain Li and Reuter Communications' Chloe Reuter see cause for optimism.
