dentsu x
WFH diary: All hats on for a 70-person pub quiz
Klara Krok of Denstu Aegis Network Singapore misses her office, but welcomes her husband strumming some tunes between meetings.
Agency Report Card 2019: Dentsu X
Dentsu X used a strong dose of inventiveness to combat combat pricing pressures and revenue decline the agency faced in 2018, even as leadership was turned upside down a few times.
Avengers icons loom large over Kuala Lumpur
The Walt Disney Company and Dentsu X marked the Marvel movie's release with 300 drones.
Dentsu X doubles size in China by integrating &c agency
Michael Zhang, former chief of ‘Merkle&c’ becomes new CEO of Dentsu X China.
Agency Report Card 2018: Dentsu X
A leadership departure was offset by some sizeable new business, while the company invested in insight generation and knowledge sharing technology to create a stronger network.
Agency Report Card 2017: Dentsu X
We assess Dentsu X's 2017 performance in APAC, based on its business results, its innovation and initiatives, its work and awards and its people and leadership.
