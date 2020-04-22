dentsu x

WFH diary: All hats on for a 70-person pub quiz
Apr 22, 2020
Klara Krok

Klara Krok of Denstu Aegis Network Singapore misses her office, but welcomes her husband strumming some tunes between meetings.

Agency Report Card 2019: Dentsu X
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Dentsu X used a strong dose of inventiveness to combat combat pricing pressures and revenue decline the agency faced in 2018, even as leadership was turned upside down a few times.

Avengers icons loom large over Kuala Lumpur
Apr 25, 2019
Ad Nut

The Walt Disney Company and Dentsu X marked the Marvel movie's release with 300 drones.

Dentsu X doubles size in China by integrating &c agency
Mar 29, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Michael Zhang, former chief of ‘Merkle&c’ becomes new CEO of Dentsu X China.

Agency Report Card 2018: Dentsu X
Mar 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

A leadership departure was offset by some sizeable new business, while the company invested in insight generation and knowledge sharing technology to create a stronger network.

Agency Report Card 2017: Dentsu X
Mar 12, 2018
Staff Reporters

We assess Dentsu X's 2017 performance in APAC, based on its business results, its innovation and initiatives, its work and awards and its people and leadership.

