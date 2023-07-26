Dentsu X hires Jose Leon to be India CEO

Dentsu India has appointed Jose Leon as chief executive officer for its media agency Dentsu X. Leon moves after a short stint with Valtech, where he was senior vice president - APAC. Prior to this, he was MD, Indigo Consulting.



At Dentsu, he will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO of media in South Asia. He will be based in Gurugram.



Kotwani said, “Dentsu, as a network, is driven by forward-thinking tech-enabled practices. Our belief in offering disruptive, cutting-edge solutions keeps us ahead in the ecosystem. We take immense pride in bringing extraordinary talents on board for this journey. Jose is one of the leaders with the right balance of technology and media acumen. His expertise is a great fit for Dentsu X’s vision of building valuable experiences for consumers, beyond simple media exposure. I look forward to partnering with him in this marathon ahead. A warm welcome to our dentsu network, Jose, and best wishes for the journey ahead.”



Leon said, “Our purpose at Dentsu X is 'experience beyond exposure'. This is fundamentally rooted in the fact that brands can remain hyper-relevant by building valuable and strong experiences for their consumers, beyond simple media exposure, which can only be built by understanding people’s innermost motivations, beyond their digital behaviour. The 'why' beyond 'what' – to earn their attention and drive action. We at Denstu X integrate content creation, technology, data, and behavioural insights to craft these experiences that are truly focused on full-funnel marketing solutions.”



Prior to his stint with Indigo Consulting, he was working with Adobe. He has also worked with Xerox.