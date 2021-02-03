Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Doreen Wang, Kantar

As an expert in brand research and strategy, Doreen Wang connected Chinese and overseas enterprises with her strategic consulting for MNCs

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Doreen Wang, Kantar
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

Doreen Wang

China CEO and global head of BrandZ
Kantar
Shanghai

Doreen Wang leads global teams and connects Chinese and overseas enterprises. With an MPA degree from the US before returning to China, she has over nineteen years, built a long list of clients as a senior brand strategy and marketing consultant. Some names on her client roster include top multinational corporations such as Intel, Amazon, Haier, Alibaba, Huawei, GE, MasterCard and Microsoft.

As Kantar China CEO, facing COVID-19, she led a rapid response by her 2000 people-plus team to the pandemic, giving clients strong support by conducting a pandemic consumer tracking service. This service helped brands with timely and in-depth interpretations of consumer mindset behaviour, category demand, media touchpoints, and advertising effectiveness through monthly tracking of 45,000 consumers in 50 markets worldwide.

As Kantar Global Head of BrandZ, Wang led nearly 1,000 colleagues from around the world to build the world's largest brand value assessment platform. Each year, nearly 10,000 investors and top executives joined events held by BrandZ at NYSE, NASDAQ, UK Parliament, etc. 

As a mother of two adolescent children and a lover of fitness and opera performances, Wang has exceptional time management skills. She also cares about leadership development of the younger generation, especially women. Kantar provides flexible working hours for new mothers, while Wang also created Women Leadership Salon for men. At these salons  colleagues, even CEOs from various markets, join the discussion on how to support women.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

