Is your office serious about diversity? We want to hear from you
Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of diversity, whether intersecting with gender, age, race, physical ability, or any other factor.
Chinese brands lead Asian charge in BrandZ ranking
Brands from the region account for a quarter of the names on this year's brand-value ranking, including 17 from China.
Brands must desist from freezing advertising plans: Kantar
Consumers want them to focus more on their employees' wellness and not exploit the pandemic for business gain
China industry insiders assess the COVID-19 impact
China-based leaders from Dentsu Aegis, UM, Kantar and more discuss effects and strategies.
Kantar CEO departs before successor is named
Eric Salama was expected to remain until a new CEO was in place, but the board of directors decided it was better for him to leave now, according to a spokesman.
Environment friendly products to take centre-stage in India: Kantar report
Kantar revealed 10 consumer trends for 2020
