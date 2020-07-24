kantar

Is your office serious about diversity? We want to hear from you
Jul 24, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of diversity, whether intersecting with gender, age, race, physical ability, or any other factor.

Chinese brands lead Asian charge in BrandZ ranking
Jun 30, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Brands from the region account for a quarter of the names on this year's brand-value ranking, including 17 from China.

Brands must desist from freezing advertising plans: Kantar
Mar 26, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Consumers want them to focus more on their employees' wellness and not exploit the pandemic for business gain

China industry insiders assess the COVID-19 impact
Feb 20, 2020
Cindy Gu

China-based leaders from Dentsu Aegis, UM, Kantar and more discuss effects and strategies.

Kantar CEO departs before successor is named
Feb 18, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Eric Salama was expected to remain until a new CEO was in place, but the board of directors decided it was better for him to leave now, according to a spokesman.

Environment friendly products to take centre-stage in India: Kantar report
Feb 13, 2020
Campaign India Team

Kantar revealed 10 consumer trends for 2020

