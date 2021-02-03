Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eva Weng, MediaCom China

A powerful presenter and strong relationship-builder, few have as much expertise in engaging luxury clients in China.

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

Eva Weng

General manager
MediaCom China
Shanghai

With a strong entrepreneurial spirit and can-do attitude, it’s little wonder Eva Weng has rapidly climbed the career ladder. Named ‘rising star’ in recognition of her exceptional digital expertise and professional attitude while at Carat China, she went on to join MediaCom China in 2017 and hasn’t looked back.

Currently overseeing all aspects of the account for luxury powerhouse Group Richemont, Weng’s strong relationship-building skills and commitment to quality have been crucial to this successful business relationship. Her performance was rewarded with a well-deserved promotion to general manager in 2019.

Under Weng’s leadership, MediaCom China has continuously improved its Richemont client satisfaction scores which reached No. 1 in APAC and No. 3 globally this year. Her achievement is truly commendable given the challenges of satisfying 13 luxury maisons, while managing a 50-person team, especially during a tumultuous year.

Existing clients’ trust in Weng has helped MediaCom to acquire new clients as they refer her without hesitation. Thanks to her business acumen and luxury expertise, Weng has successfully pitched several new clients in 2020.

Not only a star employee, Weng is a hands-on boss and a mentor to her team. Having obtained a trainer certification in ‘Being a Powerful Professional Speaker’ in her spare time, Weng helps her teammates become more confident, compelling presenters. She continuously coaches GroupM management trainees, and her trainees have always achieved the No. 1 rank each year.

Weng stands out by thinking long-term and investing her time and effort in where the industry is headed, not just where it is today. Impressive yet understated, winning clients’ respect and business, Weng continues to prove herself time and time again to be indispensable.

