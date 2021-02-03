Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Michelle Mak, Dun & Bradstreet

A business innovator, social enterprise entrepreneur, sustainability advocate and mentor—Mak has a multitude of skills that all contribute to driving positive change in the industry and wider community.

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Michelle Mak, Dun & Bradstreet
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

Michelle Mak

Leader, partnerships and alliances, enterprise learning and customer education
Dun & Bradstreet
Hong Kong

Michelle Mak may have lived in four countries on three different continents, but her goal remains the same wherever she goes—to drive change and impact. This is certainly true in her role leading partnerships and customer education at Dun & Bradstreet Hong Kong (D&B HK), a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics.

With a mission to spur innovation in the organisation in a sustainable manner, Mak has built alliances and a partnership ecosystem for D&B HK with a host of government agencies and start-ups. She has strengthened the position of D&B HK by transforming her customer education team to an ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) specialist team. Her passion for promoting sustainability has driven D&B HK to become the first office in the global network to join UN Global Compact, the largest sustainability initiative in the world.

Mak’s passion to drive change extends beyond her day job. She is the co-founder of an Singapore-based social enterprise, Make The Change, which offers creative services for NGOs and social enterprises through education and mentorship, community development and CSR engagement.

Passionate about passing on her knowledge to the next generation, Mak has been mentoring students from the Business School of her Alma Mater, HKUST, as well as MBA students of HKU. She is also a committee member of the Technology Voucher Programme run by the HKSAR Government.

Above all, Mak’s vision towards sustainability is what makes her unique in D&B and the tech industry as a whole. When sustainability is still not the priority on the business agenda, Mak keeps on fighting for educational and speaking engagements to influence industry players and her own clients/partners. Mak’s dedication to her values and community is truly contagious.

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

2 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

3 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

4 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

5 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

6 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

7 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

8 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

9 Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

10 Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Gloria Wu, Weber Shandwick
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Gloria Wu, Weber ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eva Weng, MediaCom China
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eva Weng, ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eunice Wong, Ketchum Greater China
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eunice Wong, ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Echo Ao, Wavemaker
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Echo Ao, Wavemaker

Just Published

Goda nyheter, föräldrar: Ikea creates Swedish language lessons for kids
Advertising
4 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Goda nyheter, föräldrar: Ikea creates Swedish ...

Sessions designed to keep kids entertained during lockdown.

Will Ferrell hates Norway in General Motors' Super Bowl spot
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Will Ferrell hates Norway in General Motors' Super ...

The McCann Worldgroup ad also features comedians Awkwafina and Kenan Thompson.

Ad regulator tells brands and influencers not to use misleading beauty filters
Advertising
4 hours ago
John Harrington

Ad regulator tells brands and influencers not to ...

The UK Advertising Standards Authority's action follows complaints it upheld relating to Instagram stories.

Edelman sees 5.7% revenue decline in 2020
PR
4 hours ago
Thomas Moore

Edelman sees 5.7% revenue decline in 2020

Revenue was down 4.2% in the U.S., 9.6% in APAC and 9.3% in Canada.