Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Michelle Mak, Dun & Bradstreet

Michelle Mak

Leader, partnerships and alliances, enterprise learning and customer education

Dun & Bradstreet

Hong Kong

Michelle Mak may have lived in four countries on three different continents, but her goal remains the same wherever she goes—to drive change and impact. This is certainly true in her role leading partnerships and customer education at Dun & Bradstreet Hong Kong (D&B HK), a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics.

With a mission to spur innovation in the organisation in a sustainable manner, Mak has built alliances and a partnership ecosystem for D&B HK with a host of government agencies and start-ups. She has strengthened the position of D&B HK by transforming her customer education team to an ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) specialist team. Her passion for promoting sustainability has driven D&B HK to become the first office in the global network to join UN Global Compact, the largest sustainability initiative in the world.

Mak’s passion to drive change extends beyond her day job. She is the co-founder of an Singapore-based social enterprise, Make The Change, which offers creative services for NGOs and social enterprises through education and mentorship, community development and CSR engagement.

Passionate about passing on her knowledge to the next generation, Mak has been mentoring students from the Business School of her Alma Mater, HKUST, as well as MBA students of HKU. She is also a committee member of the Technology Voucher Programme run by the HKSAR Government.

Above all, Mak’s vision towards sustainability is what makes her unique in D&B and the tech industry as a whole. When sustainability is still not the priority on the business agenda, Mak keeps on fighting for educational and speaking engagements to influence industry players and her own clients/partners. Mak’s dedication to her values and community is truly contagious.