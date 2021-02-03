Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Echo Ao, Wavemaker

Here’s a digital marketing expert driving digital transformation from the UK to China.

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Echo Ao, Wavemaker
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

Echo Ao

Head of innovation and business lead
Wavemaker
Shanghai

Echo Ao has bagged contracts with clients in China and worldwide, including Pernod Ricard China, Chanel, Sands Group, Coca-Cola, Jala, GAC Fiat, Shell, and GSK. Her career started in 2007 at MediaCom London, where she introduced attribution modeling for Shell in 2012. It was the same year that she moved back to Shanghai.

China's market has proven to be challenging to navigate. Ao is a restless digital marketer who drives digital transformation. Gordon Domlija, APAC President of Wavemaker, praised her, "Echo has been a key driver of the digital transformation strategy undertaken by Wavemaker China from 2017."

As a leader in the Wavemaker agency brand safety and ad-verification initiative, Ao conducted a comprehensive audit of local and international measurement tools in this area. In 2017, she successfully implemented a local ad-verification tool RTBAsia across all Chanel campaigns. Ao moved into Wechat customized targeting in 2017, using platform data to identify and engage audiences with discreet messaging effectively.

In 2020, as Martell's account leader, Ao proactively led a Pernod Ricard China/MPlatform data partnership project, which involved multiple data sources as anchors to eliminate potential impact of data redundancy and feed learnings back to brand planning. Because of Ao's critical role in the project, Brand Director of Martell, Pernod Ricard China, Louis Cheng, said "Martell's KPIs are not only met but exceeded in terms of reach and cost efficiency."

Combined with 13 years of experience overseas and in China, Ao's passion and proficiency in data usage helped to strike strategic partnerships with leading platforms such as Tencent, Dianping, and various tech providers in the likes of Mplatform and RTBAsia, which led to increased effectiveness and efficiency for her clients.

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

2 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

3 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

4 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

5 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

6 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

7 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

8 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

9 Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

10 Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Gloria Wu, Weber Shandwick
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Gloria Wu, Weber ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eva Weng, MediaCom China
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eva Weng, ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eunice Wong, Ketchum Greater China
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eunice Wong, ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Heidi Zhang, Publicis Communications
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Heidi Zhang, ...

Just Published

Goda nyheter, föräldrar: Ikea creates Swedish language lessons for kids
Advertising
4 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Goda nyheter, föräldrar: Ikea creates Swedish ...

Sessions designed to keep kids entertained during lockdown.

Will Ferrell hates Norway in General Motors' Super Bowl spot
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Will Ferrell hates Norway in General Motors' Super ...

The McCann Worldgroup ad also features comedians Awkwafina and Kenan Thompson.

Ad regulator tells brands and influencers not to use misleading beauty filters
Advertising
4 hours ago
John Harrington

Ad regulator tells brands and influencers not to ...

The UK Advertising Standards Authority's action follows complaints it upheld relating to Instagram stories.

Edelman sees 5.7% revenue decline in 2020
PR
4 hours ago
Thomas Moore

Edelman sees 5.7% revenue decline in 2020

Revenue was down 4.2% in the U.S., 9.6% in APAC and 9.3% in Canada.