Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Katy Guan, BBDO China

Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

Katy Guan

Group planning director

BBDO China

Shanghai

Katy Guan became the youngest group planning director of BBDO Asia at the age of 27, taking charge of the strategic planning at the China unit at a critical time. Guan didn’t let her youth come in the way of being an outstanding leader--and noticed by senior management. Tze Kiat Tan, CEO, BBDO Greater China, said, “often the youngest in the room, she always makes her voices heard.”

Guan started her advertising career as a junior planner and joined TBWA China when she was 22 years old. Since then, she has been committed to one single goal: to be the best a planner can be. She believes that strategy can truly inspire creativity and unlock business growth. She became the youngest planning director at BBDO China, working on the agency’s largest account Mars, helping its chocolate business defy category trends to achieve a complete turnaround.

Her strategic leadership on Amore Pacific also showed how strategy can drive business growth. Guan expanded the strategy consulting projects and increased the agency revenue significantly. She has grown the skincare team in the China office from three to 10 people, who have expertise in skincare, a new category in BBDO China’s client portfolio. The team serves as a Regional Beauty Insight Hub for BBDO Asia and keeps bringing new business opportunities to the agency network.

Over the years, Guan’s work has won several awards. She won Gold at the Cannes Young Lions, WARC Strategy Prize, APAC Effies and China Effies and was named Greater China Young Achiever of the Year by Campaign Asia.

After winning Gold, Guan was invited back to Cannes Lions 2019 as a “Friend of the Festival”. She was also invited to Taiwan Creativity Week as a special guest speaker. In 2020, Guan joined One Show Online Portfolio Review, volunteering her time for over 20 fresh graduates, helping them during this difficult time with her belief “that the advertising industry is a stage for dreamers who dare to shine.”