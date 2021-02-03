Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Katheryn Lui, Dentsu International

Lui has scaled the ranks of Dentsu Hong Kong in just seven years, achieving impressive business results along the way—a true rising star who wants to bring other women along for the ride.

Katheryn Lui

Group head of strategy
Dentsu International
Hong Kong

Katheryn Lui has quickly risen through the ranks of Dentsu in a span of seven years, from a strategic planning manager at Isobar to her current role as group head of strategy at Dentsu International, where she rudders creative, data, media and experience domains.

Lui’s stellar performance at Isobar contributed to her ascension to a group role, where within five years her expertise in building and managing the strategy and social offerings resulted in the unit contributing to more than 30% of the overall business. She is seeing further success helming Dentsu's group strategy division, overseeing integrated strategy and transformation solutions.

Since taking the helm at Dentsu, Lui has not only retained clients, but increased business tenfold. When the agency was at risk of losing the Shiseido account, Lui put together a digital transformation plan focused on data solutions complementing the traditional approaches that the client still needs. Under Lui’s leadership, the client has come to view the agency as a trusted advisor, and the business has grown by 300% in less than two years.

Lui is instrumental in driving integrated solutions, putting data, stories, content, activation, and media together using a consumer experience-centric approach, turning them into significant business impacts. In the past five years alone, Lui’s campaigns have been converted into more than 80 successful case studies, with more than 10% winning gold in digital, innovation, and social media award categories.

In addition to her work, Lui is also a firm believer in giving back to the industry, and is active in the [email protected] global community, supporting programmes such as Female Foundry as well as planning new initiatives for women empowerment.

