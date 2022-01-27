Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Anna Wong, Dentsu International

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA

30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in

marketing and communications across Greater China.

Anna Wong

Chief growth officer

Dentsu International

Hong Kong

Anna Wong joined Dentsu Hong Kong nearly five years ago as group account director. She rose all the way to chief growth officer and optimised her multicultural background and versatility to interchange local and global mindsets.

With visionary judgment for service integration, Wong learnt Dentsu's different business service lines and incorporated them into her work, which eventually played an instrumental role in educating the broader teams for strategic integration of creative, media and customer experience management (CXM). What’s more, she is proactive in breaking geographical boundaries and cultural barriers, and collaborates across markets and functions with other APAC teams, including South Korea and Japan.

Wong is a true partner of her clients, and is able to seamlessly put herself into clients’ shoes. From creative services to integrated business accounts, she has grown Manulife Hong Kong to be the number-one client for Dentsu Hong Kong in terms of revenue. She also expanded the partnership geographically from local to global as the appointed network and regional hub for Manulife’s global business.

Wong is hands-on in exploring potential growth areas with her teams and clients. She keeps a new business win rate at 70% to 80%. Since 2017, she has gained 11 new business accounts, adding an extra revenue of HK$14 million (US$1.8 million).

At Dentsu, she strongly supports its global thought leadership and social awareness initiatives and helps push forward the APAC sustainability research. Outside the company, she frequently attends events and roundtables with local organisations and universities and shares ideas and thoughts with younger generations eager to understand the future of the ad industry.

Balancing clients, children and her career development, Wong believes that “it is possible to juggle all” as long as you “find your rhythm”. Just as Dentsu Hong Kong CEO Simone Tam said, Wong is both client-centric and family-centric as a mother of two children. She values personal growth and cares about children’s development, not just for her own but also for those with special educational needs (SEN). She worked with Dentsu Hong Kong’s creative team to create an RPG game for autistic children to help them with basic social skills.

Prior to Dentsu, Wong worked for Publicis Groupe as group account director. She started her early career in the US and returned to Hong Kong in 2012.