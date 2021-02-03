Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Gloria Wu, Weber Shandwick

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA

Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

Gloria Wu

Senior vice president and Shanghai corporate lead

Weber Shandwick

Shanghai

Gloria Wu's experience spans all areas across the communications industry. She is not only a strategist but also a problem solver committed to delivering solutions to her clients and conceptualising marketing campaigns that are sharp and effective.

One global energy client said of Wu’s prowess: “Because of Gloria, I believe more in the power of PR." Having grown up in Shanghai and being educated at Fudan University, Wu became a PR professional more than sixteen years ago and joined Weber Shandwick in 2010, when Shanghai held the World Expo.

In 2012, Wu composed her Shanghai success story by taking on two challenging projects to build brand-new narratives of two landmarks: Shanghai Tower and Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. Highlighting elements such as architecture to music, Wu managed to combine the themes of a growing Asian metropolis with that of the city’s East-meets-West cultural heritage.

In 2015, she went to Singapore to learn and witness the mechanisms of a different branch. When she returned to lead a team of five, Wu extended her business capabilities and redesigned her development strategy.

Wu also feels strongly about green energy and its future in China, and for three years, she and her team never failed an energy-saving test. She is convinced that green development and green manufacturing will be the right thing for future energy enterprises.

While the Covid pandemic affected the energy market in 2020, Wu connected four parties—agency, client, technology information giants, and automotive platforms—to promote a new business service to disrupt China's automotive "after-market". For this, she provided high-level strategic consulting to the client.

Over the years, Wu’s team count rose to 18, and business revenue grew almost tenfold to reach millions in USD.