Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Betty Tian, Marriott International

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA

Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

Betty Tian

Vice president, communications, Asia-Pacific

Marroitt International

Shanghai

Meticulous organisation is one of Betty Tian’s strengths, a strength that clearly serves her well in her current role driving strategic communications for more than 1,000 hotels across Asia-Pacific.

From chief reporter on a national newspaper to working in communications for McDonalds and General Motors, to now vice president of communications for Marriott International, Asia Pacific – Tian draws from a wide pool of experience. But it’s these experiences in FMCG, automotive and journalism that have shaped the diversified knowledge and scope of expertise she brings to her present position.

Not only highly organised, Tian is driven by purpose and a willingness to give back to the community and her fellow co-workers. This was evident when the Covid-19 epidemic hit China in January 2020, and Tian led the heart-warming ‘Lights for Hope’ campaign illuminating 163 hotel façades across 48 Chinese cities with happy face motifs symbolising hope and optimism. The initiative sparked lively online conversations at a time of isolation and social distancing.

A strategic planner that maximises every opportunity to ensure win-win situations for everyone involved, Tian has played an instrumental role in high-profile company initiatives, such as Marriott International’s joint venture with Alibaba, the unification of three loyalty programs with the launch of Marriott Bonvoy and the partnership with DiDi Chuxing among many other industry-first initiatives.