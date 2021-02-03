Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Doris Ke, Digipont

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA

Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

Doris Ke

Founder and CEO

Digipont

Shanghai

Doris Ke began her career as a management trainee in Unilever US, then became the first Chinese manager at Michael Kors New York and led the APAC IMC team, moved to Alipay as head of marketing operations, North America, and then went all the way to CMO of YCloset, the Chinese version of Rent the Runway. From New York to Shanghai, she has extensive experience in introducing US brands to China and creating a network and thought leadership platform for her clients’ success in China.

In 2018, Ke founded Digipont. The name Digipont is made up of digital and pont (the French word for 'bridge'). Ke aims to bridge the gap across the globe by gathering leaders, experts, and marketing professionals to share and inspire more people across various industries.

With a broad vision and forward-looking approach in the field of brand marketing and operation growth, Ke in 2020 wrote analyses on Chinese beauty brands Perfect Diary and Florasis, produced a short video on Bilibili and Weibo, held an online summit, and shared her views on how to generate growth for new consumer products.

In March 2020, Digipont launched the Business School course where Ke and her team invited more than 30 guests and delivered over 2,700 minutes of live streaming for more than 10,000 paid members.

Furthermore, in August, the Digipont online summit was held over two days and attracted more than 100,000 brand marketers to watch. By the end of 2020, over 300,000 marketers had attended an event by Digipont.

For this and more, Ke made the 2020 Chinese LinkedIn Spotlight list. From a young top executive with over 10 years of experience to being a top influencer in growth and marketing, Ke now has 1 million followers on social media.