Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Amy Ho, The Trade Desk

With vast knowledge of the digital and adtech industry, and her exceptional communication and management skills, Ho is set to continue smashing her own goals, while inspiring those around her to do the same.

Amy Ho

Senior director, data partnerships, North Asia
The Trade Desk
Hong Kong 

Growing up, Amy Ho was expected to be a ‘good’ girl and ‘stay-home’ wife, but she was determined to achieve her own goals. And achieve those goals she has, if not exceeded them. With 20 years of experience in the digital space, Ho is a respected business development and product strategy executive with a strong track record of revenue generation and driving multimillion-dollar sales growth through managing global client accounts.

Early in her career Ho spent 10 years in Microsoft’s advertising business unit and oversaw business strategy and operations across regions. Later, she worked at Facebook in Singapore, helping manage US$50 million global accounts in Asia Pacific and delivering multifold advertising-spend growth. Moving closer to family in Hong Kong, Ho spent five years working at Integral Ad Science (IAS) to build a better and safer digital ad ecosystem. She drove business development efforts and achieved YOY revenue growth each consecutive year and more than tripled channel distribution revenue in three years. In 2020, she joined The Trade Desk (TTD) to oversee data partnerships for North Asia and achieved stellar results in her first year.

Thanks to her broad and rich experience and excellent work, significant results have been achieved in the first half of this year: Ho oversees data-driven business across five markets with YOY growth of 94%.

In 2021, Ho brought onboard an exclusive partnership with TW market’s leading receipt-scanning applications, Invos.  With this accurate purchase data, The Trade Desk can now provide a market-first, online and offline sales attribution solution for advertisers to easily measure how their digital campaigns drive sales. She also provides consultation to business teams to enable activation of new accounts. As a result, she managed to win key accounts including top brands in consumer goods and gaming.

A natural leader, Ho has a strong customer-centric and team player mentality. With her can-do attitude and positive energy, she is self-driven and able to wear multiple hats according to business needs. Ho has been a keynote speaker, award judge and panelist, contributing to industry events such as Google Premier Partner Awards, MMA Impact Vietnam and Teads Luxury Digital Summit. As one of the most senior female leaders in TTD’s Hong Kong office, Ho is a role model for colleagues.

Ho has proven herself to be a powerhouse of talent who understands how technology, data, and media mix. With her vast knowledge of the digital and adtech industries, and her exceptional communication and management skills, she is set to continue smashing her own goals, while inspiring those around her to do the same.

