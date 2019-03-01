Search
amy ho
2 days ago
Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Amy Ho, The Trade Desk
With vast knowledge of the digital and adtech industry, and her exceptional communication and management skills, Ho is set to continue smashing her own goals, while inspiring those around her to do the same.
Mar 1, 2019
"Dad wanted me to be a tai tai, have kids... I did none of that"
Amy Ho of Integral Ad Science shares her career path, some of the challenges she's encountered as a woman—and how it felt to be called "bossy" and "intense" during a review.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins