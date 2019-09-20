When fashion brands co-opt protest to bridge the gap between politics and youth, it can bring people together behind a cause. But not all get it right.
How do co-ECDs navigate being their agency's creative engine and manager to their teams, as well as an effective, empathetic partner?
With its economy growing great guns and a youthful, content-hungry population, this is a market primed to channel its artistic heritage towards great advertising.
Adverts that promote the demands and opinions of various factions are an enduring feature of pro-democracy movements—and they largely favour print as their medium.
How do stalwart brands like Nike, Uber and Coca Cola rank in New Zealanders' affections in 2019?
Pak'nSave and The Warehouse are among lower-priced brands out-performing their higher-priced counterparts in New Zealand's favourite brands list.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins