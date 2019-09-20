Olivia Parker

Making a statement: when fashion meets protest
Influence
Sep 20, 2019
Olivia Parker

Making a statement: when fashion meets protest

When fashion brands co-opt protest to bridge the gap between politics and youth, it can bring people together behind a cause. But not all get it right.

The unusual shared existences of co-chief creative officers
Influence
Sep 5, 2019
Olivia Parker

The unusual shared existences of co-chief creative ...

How do co-ECDs navigate being their agency's creative engine and manager to their teams, as well as an effective, empathetic partner?

The 'chaotic beauty' of adland in Bangladesh
Front and Centre
Sep 3, 2019
Olivia Parker

The 'chaotic beauty' of adland in Bangladesh

With its economy growing great guns and a youthful, content-hungry population, this is a market primed to channel its artistic heritage towards great advertising.

How ads are used as weapons in Hong Kong protests
Advertising
Aug 21, 2019
Olivia Parker

How ads are used as weapons in Hong Kong protests

Adverts that promote the demands and opinions of various factions are an enduring feature of pro-democracy movements—and they largely favour print as their medium.

Coca-Cola, Uber Eats gain favour: New Zealand's top 100 brands
Advertising
Aug 19, 2019
Olivia Parker

Coca-Cola, Uber Eats gain favour: New Zealand's top ...

How do stalwart brands like Nike, Uber and Coca Cola rank in New Zealanders' affections in 2019?

Discount local brands faring better than premium in New Zealand
Digital
Aug 19, 2019
Olivia Parker

Discount local brands faring better than premium in ...

Pak'nSave and The Warehouse are among lower-priced brands out-performing their higher-priced counterparts in New Zealand's favourite brands list.

