the trade desk
Women to Watch 2020: Florencia Eka, The Trade Desk
The first person in Indonesia for her company, Eka leads a burgeoning business doing innovative work with household-name clients, while also educating the market about adtech and nurturing the next generation of talent.
Zalora and The Trade Desk strike attribution tie-up
TECH BITES: Partnership will enable brands to optimise campaigns on the fly, and will deliver a more personalised experience for shoppers, Zalora said.
TikTok opens up to programmatic with The Trade Desk deal
TikTok is the first short-form video platform to integrate its ad inventory with The Trade Desk.
The Trade Desk ties with Gojek to link online ads with offline sales
TECH BITES: The demand-side platform claims the partnership will create the first online-to-offline (O2O) measurement solution in Southeast Asia.
Japan departures at The Trade Desk and Unruly
EXCLUSIVE: Two senior departures at adtech businesses in Japan.
The Trade Desk’s Jeff Green on how to crack China
The Trade Desk has taken an 'outside-in' approach in an attempt to build trust with China's gatekeeper.
