Women to Watch 2020: Florencia Eka, The Trade Desk
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Florencia Eka, The Trade Desk

The first person in Indonesia for her company, Eka leads a burgeoning business doing innovative work with household-name clients, while also educating the market about adtech and nurturing the next generation of talent.

Zalora and The Trade Desk strike attribution tie-up
May 28, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Zalora and The Trade Desk strike attribution tie-up

TECH BITES: Partnership will enable brands to optimise campaigns on the fly, and will deliver a more personalised experience for shoppers, Zalora said.

TikTok opens up to programmatic with The Trade Desk deal
Mar 19, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok opens up to programmatic with The Trade Desk deal

TikTok is the first short-form video platform to integrate its ad inventory with The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk ties with Gojek to link online ads with offline sales
Jan 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

The Trade Desk ties with Gojek to link online ads with offline sales

TECH BITES: The demand-side platform claims the partnership will create the first online-to-offline (O2O) measurement solution in Southeast Asia.

Japan departures at The Trade Desk and Unruly
Nov 28, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Japan departures at The Trade Desk and Unruly

EXCLUSIVE: Two senior departures at adtech businesses in Japan.

The Trade Desk’s Jeff Green on how to crack China
May 16, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

The Trade Desk's Jeff Green on how to crack China

The Trade Desk has taken an 'outside-in' approach in an attempt to build trust with China's gatekeeper.

