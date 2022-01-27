Analysis
Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Ariel Chau, Doremus & Company

Passionate about building strong brands and experienced in delivering strategic creative solutions, Chau is someone who consistently goes above and beyond for both her clients and the agency.

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Ariel Chau, Doremus & Company
Ariel Chau

Business director
Doremus & Company
Hong Kong

Well known by her team as the person to get things done, Ariel Chau has certainly achieved a lot in her career. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Chau studied and worked in the United States for seven years before returning to Hong Kong where she has developed a rich background in regional brand management, working for some of the top agencies including DDB, Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi and Red Fuse Communications.

Currently, as business director for Doremus Hong Kong, Chau has helped the company to build and grow client’s business by utilising her rich understanding of the APAC market. The results speak for themselves. In fact, Chau has never lost a client; under her leadership, her account growth has contributed to 25% agency revenue growth, and she has helped win and develop 40% of new business for the company in APAC. This includes clients like Shell Fleet Solutions, which Chau grew to be the second-largest client in the company in 2020.

Chau has also taken the lead in helping Doremus Asia develop first-to-market business solutions for B2B clients using social media. Called ‘Full-Funnel Social’, the company’s offering includes a series of strategic products and creative solutions that activate the power of social media platforms specifically for companies focused on B2B.

A tough but fair manager and team leader, Chau has fought for—and won—promotions and pay increases for her team members despite the challenges thrown up by Covid. In an industry where staff turnover rates can be as high as 65% a year, Chau has managed to keep a clean sheet: with a 0% turnover for the past two years. A firm believer that talent is the most valuable asset to the company, with her can-do spirit she tries her best to show her team that everyone of them is important to the company. When it comes to promoting diversity and inclusivity, Chau leads the way in Asia by volunteering to run Omnicom’s ‘Omniwomen’ initiative for Doremus APAC. Omniwomen is a global Omnicom-wide initiative that champions the role of women in the workplace and aims to empower them to take on leadership roles.

