doremus

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Ariel Chau, Doremus & Company
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Ariel Chau, Doremus & Company

Passionate about building strong brands and experienced in delivering strategic creative solutions, Chau is someone who consistently goes above and beyond for both her clients and the agency.

Shell's expected global winners: VCCP, Dentsu, Mediacom, Doremus
Jul 19, 2018
Lindsay Stein

Shell's expected global winners: VCCP, Dentsu, Mediacom, Doremus

The global review kicked off in January for creative and media.

Singapore EDB picks Havas, Hakuhodo, Doremus and TSLA
Mar 21, 2016
Gabey Goh

Singapore EDB picks Havas, Hakuhodo, Doremus and TSLA

SINGAPORE - After a five-month pitch process, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) has selected its agency partners for Germany, Japan, North America and Singapore.

Colourful campaign aims to make splash for fabric coating
Dec 5, 2014
David Blecken

Colourful campaign aims to make splash for fabric coating

HONG KONG - Omnicom agencies Doremus and FleishmanHillard move away from category conventions for the global launch of Insqin, a new polyurethene coating technology from Bayer MaterialScience.

Ad man turned gallery owner urges brands to see value in art
Jun 12, 2014
Benjamin Li

Ad man turned gallery owner urges brands to see value in art

HONG KONG - Twenty-year industry veteran Vincent Tam quits the agency race to open his own gallery, but hasn't left the concerns of brands behind.

Deacons partners with Kreab Gavin Anderson and Doremus for brand research project
Aug 6, 2013
Benjamin Li

Deacons partners with Kreab Gavin Anderson and Doremus for brand research project

Nicholas Moore of Deacons, one of Hong Kong's oldest and largest law firms, talks about how a business that doesn't advertise can differentiate itself from its competitors.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

2 Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

3 STB declares winners in global pitch

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

4 Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

5 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

6 TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

7 Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

8 Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

9 Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign