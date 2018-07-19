doremus
Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Ariel Chau, Doremus & Company
Passionate about building strong brands and experienced in delivering strategic creative solutions, Chau is someone who consistently goes above and beyond for both her clients and the agency.
Shell's expected global winners: VCCP, Dentsu, Mediacom, Doremus
The global review kicked off in January for creative and media.
Singapore EDB picks Havas, Hakuhodo, Doremus and TSLA
SINGAPORE - After a five-month pitch process, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) has selected its agency partners for Germany, Japan, North America and Singapore.
Colourful campaign aims to make splash for fabric coating
HONG KONG - Omnicom agencies Doremus and FleishmanHillard move away from category conventions for the global launch of Insqin, a new polyurethene coating technology from Bayer MaterialScience.
Ad man turned gallery owner urges brands to see value in art
HONG KONG - Twenty-year industry veteran Vincent Tam quits the agency race to open his own gallery, but hasn't left the concerns of brands behind.
Deacons partners with Kreab Gavin Anderson and Doremus for brand research project
Nicholas Moore of Deacons, one of Hong Kong's oldest and largest law firms, talks about how a business that doesn't advertise can differentiate itself from its competitors.
