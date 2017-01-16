Gabey Goh

Send feedback to Gabey Goh.
The race to build AI tools
Analysis
Jan 16, 2017
Gabey Goh

The race to build AI tools

Tech vendors are working overtime to offer easier access to the power of artificial intelligence, but are their offerings marketer-ready?

Roundtable: Digital pain points include attribution, measurement, justifying costs
Analysis
Dec 8, 2016
Gabey Goh

Roundtable: Digital pain points include attribution,...

At a lunch roundtable event hosted by AdParlor, brand marketers shared pain points in trying to navigate digital and connect all the dots.

Challenging times ahead for CMOs: Oracle survey
Data
Nov 25, 2016
Gabey Goh

Challenging times ahead for CMOs: Oracle survey

Marketers need more support as they transition from marketing and campaign management, to an era of customer experience, according to an Oracle survey.

Tech Talk: Muzaara, Narratrs and Oracle
Data
Nov 25, 2016
Gabey Goh

Tech Talk: Muzaara, Narratrs and Oracle

A weekly roundup of tech news and announcements.

Bing-ing it back in Asia: Search engine touts ad offerings
Analysis
Nov 24, 2016
Gabey Goh

Bing-ing it back in Asia: Search engine touts ad ...

Steve Sirich, general manager of Bing Ads Marketing at Microsoft, talks about the future of search and Bing’s plans in Asia.

OMG Australia plugs in to Spotify with The Trade Desk
Data
Nov 23, 2016
Gabey Goh

OMG Australia plugs in to Spotify with The Trade Desk

Media agency lays claim to being the first in the market to seriously embrace programmatic audio for client campaigns.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia