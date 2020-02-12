David Blecken

David Blecken is executive editor, Campaign Japan, based in Tokyo. He joined Media in 2007 and was features editor when the magazine relaunched as Campaign Asia-Pacific in 2010. He later served as deputy editor in Hong Kong before launching Campaign Japan in 2016.

Send feedback to David Blecken.
Matchmaking and education service aims to raise quality of PR freelancers in Japan
PR
Feb 12, 2020
David Blecken

Matchmaking and education service aims to raise ...

The undertaking, spearheaded by former Blue Current MD Tetsuya Honda, is designed to teach best practices and farm talent out to clients looking for flexibility they can’t find in agencies.

How a Japanese diplomat found a niche in London’s PR scene
PR
Dec 3, 2019
David Blecken

How a Japanese diplomat found a niche in London’s ...

The second part of Campaign’s series on Japanese expats in the communications and creative field features Daisuke Tsuchiya, a former diplomat who liked London so much that he changed his career for it.

Japanese consumers shun brands in ‘low-quality’ environments
Advertising
Oct 30, 2019
David Blecken

Japanese consumers shun brands in ‘low-quality’ ...

A study suggests Japan is particularly sensitive to context when it comes to online advertising.

A Japanese creative in London's design scene
Analysis
Oct 22, 2019
David Blecken

A Japanese creative in London's design scene

In the first of a periodical series looking at the lives of Japanese expats in the creative and communications sectors, Pentagram partner Yuri Suzuki discusses how he ended up in London, his sound-design work, fitting in and, of course, Brexit.

Will a new CEO change McCann's fortunes in Japan?
Advertising
Oct 2, 2019
David Blecken

Will a new CEO change McCann's fortunes in Japan?

We spoke with incoming McCann CEO Antony Cundy about his plans to challenge Dentsu-Hakuhodo dominance, and with outgoing leader Charles Cadell about what Japan taught him.

Amazon gears up for advertising services push in Asia
Insight
Sep 30, 2019
David Blecken

Amazon gears up for advertising services push in Asia

The company’s advertising business sits largely under the radar in a region with fragmented ecommerce services, but that looks about to change.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia