David Blecken is executive editor, Campaign Japan, based in Tokyo. He joined Media in 2007 and was features editor when the magazine relaunched as Campaign Asia-Pacific in 2010. He later served as deputy editor in Hong Kong before launching Campaign Japan in 2016.
The second part of Campaign’s series on Japanese expats in the communications and creative field features Daisuke Tsuchiya, a former diplomat who liked London so much that he changed his career for it.
In the first of a periodical series looking at the lives of Japanese expats in the creative and communications sectors, Pentagram partner Yuri Suzuki discusses how he ended up in London, his sound-design work, fitting in and, of course, Brexit.