San Miguel, the beer sponsor for the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Carnival for the fifth year in a row, threw a three-day Beerfest at Tsim Sha Tsui East from June 6 to 8. The event saw 14 international and 12 local teams participate in a 'ground-level' dragon boat rowing and beer drinking competition. The public also enjoyed free performances by singers and bands from Hong Kong Taiwan and Beijing including Paul Wong, Won Fu Supper Moment, Chochukmo, and of course, most importantly, free beer.