Benjamin Li

Reporter

Ben has been reporting for Media for over three years. He has editorial experience with other trade magazines in the hotel and architecture industries and has also spent time working for the British Council. He is based in Hong Kong and has a MA in Comparative Literature from HKU.

Send feedback to Benjamin Li.
Swiss-Brit adventurer emulates Marco Polo’s footsteps in Hangzhou
Analysis
Aug 12, 2014
Liam Bates, a 26-year-old who grew up in Switzerland and London, has been named the winner of Hangzhou’s ‘Modern-day Marco Polo’ global competition.

Get a woman to choose a man’s shoes
Analysis
Jul 25, 2014
Why Ecco selected actress Qin Lan as brand ambassador for its men's collection.

Photos: Hong Kong's Times Square celebrates 75 years of Batman
Marketing
Jun 12, 2014
Comic book fans should leap to Hong Kong's Times Square as Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment are holding a ‘Batman 75th Anniversary Exhibition' from June 20 to July 20. The exhibit transforms the shopping mecca's entrance piazza with a backdrop of the Gotham City skyline. Fans will also see a giant Batman figure atop the Times Square clock tower, replicas of three batmobiles, 75 vintage comic-book covers and the action-figure and toy collection of a die-hard collector, Paul Ho.

Ad man turned gallery owner urges brands to see value in art
Marketing
Jun 12, 2014
HONG KONG - Twenty-year industry veteran Vincent Tam quits the agency race to open his own gallery, but hasn't left the concerns of brands behind.

Highlights from San Miguel's dragon boat beerfest
Marketing
Jun 12, 2014
San Miguel, the beer sponsor for the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Carnival for the fifth year in a row, threw a three-day Beerfest at Tsim Sha Tsui East from June 6 to 8. The event saw 14 international and 12 local teams participate in a 'ground-level' dragon boat rowing and beer drinking competition. The public also enjoyed free performances by singers and bands from Hong Kong Taiwan and Beijing including Paul Wong, Won Fu Supper Moment, Chochukmo, and of course, most importantly, free beer.

Swire Properties stages an office musical to engage tenants
Marketing
Jun 11, 2014
HONG KONG - If ‘work hard and play harder’ makes for a positive work-life balance, Swire Properties has plans to help its tenants get the balance right. The company has invited the workforce community in the developer’s Island East commercial block to audition for an unusual office musical.

