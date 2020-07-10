Lindsay Stein

Send feedback to Lindsay Stein.
Video: AB InBev's global brand VP on pandemic learnings
Marketing
Jul 10, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Video: AB InBev's global brand VP on pandemic learnings

The brewing giant's Richard Oppy talks with Campaign US about his takeaways over the last few months and the pandemic campaigns he's proudest of.

Mailchimp launches virtual book festival on global streaming platform
Digital
Jul 8, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Mailchimp launches virtual book festival on global ...

The company has partnered with the Decatur Book Festival since 2015.

Digitas creatives team up on ideas to replace Mississippi's outdated flag
PR
Jul 3, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Digitas creatives team up on ideas to replace ...

"We believe in the power of design to solve universal challenges, build, and shift culture, and ultimately move people to action."

The Attention Council adds Havas, Dentsu, AB InBev, Electrolux and more new members
Media
Jun 30, 2020
Lindsay Stein

The Attention Council adds Havas, Dentsu, AB InBev, ...

Nearly half of media and ad tech industry use attention metrics to evaluate media, survey says.

Unilever suspends Facebook and Twitter advertising through 'at least' end of 2020
Advertising
Jun 27, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Unilever suspends Facebook and Twitter advertising ...

More than 90 marketers have paused their Facebook ads for the month of July or longer.

David Miami and Burger King scoop top honours in The One Show 2020 Global Creative Rankings
Advertising
Jun 25, 2020
Lindsay Stein

David Miami and Burger King scoop top honours in ...

Cheil Hong Kong is top Asia-Pacific agency in the creative rankings.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia