PR Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Amie Wang, WE Red Bridge

A dedicated and ambitious leader, Wang has proven herself an asset at WE Red Bridge, leading its biggest and most profitable team.

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Amie Wang, WE Red Bridge
30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in
marketing and communications across Greater China.

Amie Wang

Group account director
WE Red Bridge
Shanghai

After gaining fashion and culture editorial experience from publications Elle, Modern Weekly and The Outlook Magazine and video platform YouKu/TuDou, Amie Wang joined WE Red Bridge in 2013 and quickly became a cornerstone of the agency’s beauty, lifestyle and luxury team, winning her first major creative assignment in her first month.

Wang has quickly risen through the ranks since then and today leads the lifestyle team, which has grown from three to 20 members to be the largest team in the agency by headcount and revenue.

A trend-spotter with a keen understanding of the lifestyle space, paired with impeccable editorial planning and strategy development, Wang champions big ideas that deliver business impact for her clients, which does not go unnoticed. She consistently maintains an over 90% client retention rate and oversees some of the agency’s largest and longest-running relationships. This has included launching the agency’s first client WeChat account and supporting numerous western brands to establish themselves on Chinese social-media channels, as well as delivering award-winning work with Helsinki Airport and Ted Baker.

In the past year, Wang's beauty, lifestyle and luxury team grew revenue by 78%, with the addition of global brands including Florentia Village, Lime Crime, Marshall, Pomellato and Sweaty Betty.

Wang is a skilled people manager. Despite being the team lead, she challenges the norms of Chinese working style and promotes a flat team structure, doing whatever is necessary to deliver great results for the team and clients. In addition, Wang is passionate about nurturing the next generation of communicators. She frequently leads training sessions across the agency to enhance the agency’s storytelling and editorial skills. She also taps into her network of media and lifestyle experts to become influential insiders themselves, and mentors other young women in the agency on how to grow their careers in communications.

