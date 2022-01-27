Digital News
Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Cecilia Cheng, EternityX

Despite her young age, Cheng has proven she has the insights and ambition to achieve outstanding success both as an individual and in a leadership capacity.

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Cecilia Cheng, EternityX
Cecilia Cheng

Executive director
EternityX
Hong Kong

In just three short years Cecilia Cheng has quickly risen through the ranks to become a young leader in EternityX. Today, as an executive director, Cheng manages a team of 13 people across a Hong Kong and global account management and business development division spanning four cities (Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Singapore and London). This is testament to her attentiveness, great communication skills and proactivity, which have helped her to expand the company globally, in particular developing the business into Japanese and Korean markets.

With a previous stint working for Publicis Media in the UK as a digital display executive, Cheng joined EternityX in 2018, where she has transformed from a digital display specialist to an all-rounded media planner, and has won pitches worth over HK$5 million (US$642,000) while increasing client’s monthly budgets by over 400%. 

Having studied economics for her bachelor's degree and later attained a master of science in the field of business, management, and marketing, Cheng's strong academic background and high level of expertise on media buying provide her a strong base for formulating successful media planning and advertising campaign strategies for clients. Over the past three years, she has empowered numerous international luxury brands to build a true connection with their target audiences in the Chinese market. Not only this, Cheng is one of the key figures to represent EternityX in different seminars, events, and interviews. With her confidence and great communication skills, she is able to deliver clear messaging as to the company's missions, visions, and core values to the audience.

As a leader, Cheng is extremely hands-on. She has developed a series of monthly testing and self-evaluation programs for the account servicing team in order to enhance their capabilities and improve their performance. In addition, Cheng provides professional training to all account managing teams and business-development teams globally to ensure that their performance meets the company's targets and expectations. Cheng also excels in conflict resolution, a key and critical aspect in team collaboration, and another example of her leadership capability. During disagreements or passionate debates amongst team members, she will always be there to mediate. With her effort, her team’s retention rate remains 90% each year while consistently remaining the top-performing team in the company.

